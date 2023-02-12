Sun, Feb 12, 2023
The Best Super Bowl 57 Promos for NY Sports Bettors

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

For the second time ever, bettors in the Empire State will be able to wager on the biggest game of the year, and we've compiled a list of the best Super Bowl 57 promos for NY sports bettors. This includes a variety of offer types from some of the biggest legal online sports betting apps in the country.

Prospective players who register for an account with any of the legal online sports betting apps listed below will have the chance to activate some of the best Super Bowl 57 promos for NY sports bettors. Additionally, these sports betting apps have odds boosts, in-app promos and more that provide even more value.

Best Super Bowl 57 Promos for NY Sports Bettors

Super Bowl 57 kicks off on February 12, 2023, in a game that features the top seed from the AFC and NFC. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by former Eagles head coach Andy Reid, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles and second-year coach Nick Sirianni. This game also features two finalists for the league's Most Valuable Player award, as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be under center for the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively.

Sports bettors who want to lock-in some tremendous offers can do so by registering for an account ahead of Super Bowl 57. Be sure to read over what each offer brings to the table before you decide which of the offers are best for you.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets With DraftKings Sportsbook New York

DraftKings New York has the biggest guaranteed bonus offer on our list of the best Super Bowl 57 promos for NY sports bettors. Any player who signs up via the links on this page will instantly activate a bet $5, get $200 promo. New users will be able to wager $5 or more on any Super Bowl 57 betting market and receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

There are a few ways that bettors can play this first bet. Many will likely choose the Chiefs or Eagles to win and bet on that team's money line. Others will consider a bet on the point spread. The best way to chase down a larger payday is by betting on a player prop. Wagering on Jalen Hurts to score the game's first TD or Travis Kelce to score 2+ touchdowns could earn you a bigger cash profit than a money line bet would, for example.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up for a DraftKings NY account.

FanDuel Sportsbook NY Offers $3,000 No-Sweat Bet, Kick of Destiny Promo

FanDuel New York decided to meet the moment ahead of the biggest game of the year by offering their largest offer of the NFL season. Rather than back a new player's first cash bet with up to $1,000 or $500 in bonus bets, FanDuel NY has taken their usual $1,000 no-sweat bet and tripled it. That means if you sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account, your first cash bet of up to $3,000 on any Super Bowl 57 market will return bonus bets if the wager settles as a loss. For example, if you wager $2,800 on the Chiefs to cover the spread, but they fail to do so, FanDuel would issue $2,800 back in bonus bets to use on other games.

The other massive offer FanDuel Sportsbook has going ahead of the Super Bowl is The Kick of Destiny. This promo, which is available to all users via the promos section of the app, offers players a shot to earn a portion of the $10,000,000 jackpot in bonus bets. Rob Gronkowski will attempt the Kick of Destiny during halftime of Super Bowl 57. If he connects on the kick, any player who opted-in and wagered $5 ahead of the big game will receive bonus bets.

Lock-in a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000 from FanDuel New York Sportsbook when you register for an account.

$1,250 Bet On Caesars and More from Caesars NY Sportsbook

Our final promo worth considering on this list of the best Super Bowl 57 promos for NY sports bettors is available with Caesars Sportsbook NY. The offer itself is so massive that it's been given its own name, the Full Caesar. Bettors who register for an account with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL can earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for use on any betting market. If the bet wins, you'll get back your wager and a cash profit. If it loses, you'll earn a bet credit worth up to $1,250 to use on another game.

As if that weren't enough, the Full Caesar comes with perks for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. The Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, entertainment and dining at Caesars hotels and resorts. The Tier Credits will accumulate over time with each wager you make, unlocking higher offer tiers.

Sign up with Caesars NY promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to secure a $1,250 bet on Caesars for Super Bowl 57, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

