$200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER

Below you will find information about the best Super Bowl 57 promos for sports bettors in Kansas. This includes a variety of offers ahead of the Chiefs-Eagles game.

Best Super Bowl 57 Promos for Sports Bettors In Kansas

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The first offer on our list of the best Super Bowl 57 promos for sports bettors in Kansas comes by way of DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors who sign up for an account will have the chance to bet $5, get $200 guaranteed in bonus bets. Players who register with DraftKings Kansas will be able to choose any betting market, wager $5 and earn a $200 return win or lose.

While you could certainly use the $5 bet on the Chiefs' or Eagles' money line, you could instead go for a bigger payout by wagering on a player prop bet like A.J. Brown to score 2+ touchdowns. Plus, as the biggest game of the year approaches, all users can find Super Bowl specials and in-app promos.

Sign up with DraftKings Kansas to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Super Bowl 57.

$1,250 Bet On Caesars and Super Bowl Odds Boosts From Caesars Sportsbook Kansas

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA. OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Register with Caesars Kansas promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars.

FanDuel Kansas Sportsbook's $3,000 No-Sweat Bet and The Kick of Destiny