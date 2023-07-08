$150 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER 10X YOUR BET UP TO $200 FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BET365 CLAIM OFFER

Each of the best UFC 290 promos will come with either guaranteed bonus bets or a fully-backed first cash wager. The promos have different deposit requirements and terms, so be sure to check out each offer before signing up.

Best UFC 290 Promos Offer Guaranteed Bonuses and More

The main card of UFC 290 is set to begin at 10:00 PM EDT. There are five bouts on the card, including a pair of title bouts that will serve as co-main events. In the first co-main event, Brandon Moreno will put his Flyweight Title on the line against No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Then, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will square off in a Featherweight Unification Title bout.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer for UFC 290

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one of the best UFC 290 promos available ahead of tonight's main card. All it takes is a $5 wager on any betting market in any bout tonight to earn $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. These bonus bets will then be available for use on additional bouts, as well as games taking place in any league this weekend.

If you head to the promos section, you'll find the UFC 290 stepped up parlay promo. This offer requires players to build a 3+ leg parlay comprised solely of UFC 290 betting markets. A 3-leg SGP will earn you a 20% profit boost token, which will increase with each added leg. This maxes out at a 100% boost with a 10+ leg SGP.

FanDuel Sportsbook Brings 10X Your First Bet Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a scalable new user offer. Players who register through our links can get back a 10x return on their initial cash wager of $5-$20. This is available for use on any betting market. If you want to throw down $5 on Dricus Du Plessis to win against Robert Whittaker, you'll earn a $50 bonus no matter what.

You could instead wager $20 on Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja to go the distance. This would secure a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose. FanDuel also has an odds boost available for Bo Nickal to win by submission in Round 1 at +100 odds.

Caesars Sportsbook's New User Offer Includes $1,250 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players who register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will lock-in a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more. If your first cash wager loses, Caesars will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets for you to use on another bout or game. Plus, you'll earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

There are also great odds boosts available for UFC 290. This includes Alexander Volkanovski, Alexandre Pantoja, Robert Whittaker and Jalin Turner all to win at +525 odds. You could also get +550 odds on Dan Hooker to win by decision.

Earn $1,000 First-Bet Offer and Lion's Boost From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM's new user promo is a $1,000 first-bet offer, which will back your initial cash wager with bonus bets. Rather than issuing a single bonus bet to your account with a loss, you would instead pick up five bonus bets to use on other bouts and games. This is available for all bouts from the early prelims up through the main card.

If you navigate to the UFC 290 menu, you'll find odds boosts above the matchups. The Lion's Boost offers +750 odds on Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski to end by submission. You could also get Brandon Moreno, Robert Whittaker, Jimmy Crute and Jalin Turner all to win at +333 odds.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Unlocks Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Return

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The last offer on our list of the best UFC 290 promos comes with a guaranteed bonus from bet365. Players who register via our links will instantly apply bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM, which will unlock an incredible bet $1, get $200 offer. This bonus will convey regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Bet365 also has sizable in-app promo in the promotions section of the app. Players who opt-into the 70% multi-sport parlay promo will secure a profit boost of up to 70% with a qualifying multi-sport parlay wager. This includes markets in UFC 290, Major League Baseball, Wimbledon and more.

