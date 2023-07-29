The five best UFC 291 sportsbook promos listed below come with one of two types of bonuses. Some sportsbooks offer a guaranteed return in bonus bets, while others will back your first cash wager with an equal amount in bonus bets to use on other bouts and games.

Best UFC 291 Sportsbook Promos for Poirier-Gaethje



UFC 291 doesn't feature any title bouts, but that doesn't mean the event isn't worth checking out. The two top bouts on the card feature a pair of matchups between the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions' No. 2 and No. 3 contenders.

First, No. 2 light heavyweight contender Alex Pereira will take on No. 3 contender Jan Blachowicz. After that, No. 2 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will face No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje. Let's take a look at some great sportsbook offers for UFC 291.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Offer

The first offer on our list of sportsbook promos comes by way of DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who register via our links can turn a $5 bet on any main card fighter into $150 in bonus bets. The best part is that the bonus bets will convey win or lose, making this an absolute no-brainer offer.

All betting markets are eligible with this offer. That means you could wager $5 on Dustin Poirier to win or Alex Pereira to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Win or lose, DraftKings Sportsbook would add $150 in bonus bets to your account. If your bet wins, you'd earn an additional cash profit.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 guaranteed when you wager on any UFC 291 bout.

Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo also comes with a guaranteed bonus. Players who wager $5+ on any UFC 291 main card bout will receive $100 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey regardless of how a player's first cash bet settles. Since all betting markets are eligible for this FanDuel promo code offer, you can approach this bet a few ways.

If you were to throw down $5 on Michel Pereira to upset Stephen Thompson in Round 1 of their welterweight bout, you'd earn $100 in bonus bets win or lose. However, if he wins, you'd earn a sizable cash profit as opposed to betting on Thompson as the favorite.

Sign up for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to lock-in a $100 bonus win or lose with a $5 UFC 291 bet.



Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar Offer Brings $1,250 Bet and More

By far the largest offer on this list of the best UFC 291 sportsbook promos is the Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook. This new user promo comes with three bonuses in one. The part that most bettors will hone in on is the $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Rather than only back your first cash wager with up to $500 in bonus bets, Caesars will offer up to $1,250 in bonus bets back if your firs cash wager on the event settles as a loss.

If, for example, you were to wager $800 on Alex Pereira to win his bout, but he loses to Jan Blachowicz, you would get back $800 in bonus bets to use on the main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. You could instead opt to use the bonus bets on games in Major League Baseball and more.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for the Full Caesar offer, including a $1,250 first bet and Caesars Rewards.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer for Any UFC 291 Bout

If you want to access another great fully-backed first bet, BetMGM has you covered. Your first bet with BetMGM will either earn you cash winnings if it's victorious or a second chance with a loss. What makes BetMGM's offer unique is that a bonus bet refund would convey as five equal bonus bets.

For example, if you were to max out this offer with a $1,000 bet on Stephen Thompson to win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 of his bout, but he fails to do so, BetMGM would add five $200 bonus bets to your account. You could then spread the bonus bets across the remaining two bouts and more.

Secure a $1,000 first-bet offer when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus From Bet365 for UFC 291

The final offer on our list of the best UFC 291 sportsbook promos is a bet $1, get $200 offer from bet365. Given its low cost and high guaranteed bonus, it'd be fair to wonder why bet365's offer doesn't have a higher spot on this list. The reason is that bet365 is only available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

If you happen to be in one of those states, then this is a total no-brainer to sign up for. After making a $10+ initial deposit, throw down $1 on any UFC 291 bout. No matter how that bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on other bouts and games this weekend.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

