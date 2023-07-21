The best Women's World Cup betting promos are available for use on any game in the tournament. You could potentially secure bonus bets that will convey win or lose, as well as first-bet offers that will return bonus bets with a loss.

Best Women's World Cup Betting Promos Include Huge Bonuses

As things stand early in the tournament, the USWNT remains the favorite to win the Women's World Cup. Let's take a look at the most up-to-date odds on teams to win the tournament:

Women's World Cup 2023 Winner USA (+250) Spain (+400) England (+400) Germany (+700) France (+1000) Australia (+1000) Sweden (+1800) Netherlands (+2200) Brazil (+2800) Japan (+3500)

Each of our picks for the best Women's World Cup betting promos will bring tremendous value to new users. Plus, these sportsbooks also offer in-app promos and odds boosts for various games. Let's take a closer look at each of the promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Offer and 50% Profit Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a tremendous new user offer for the Women's World Cup. Players who register for an account via our links will secure a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose. All it takes is an initial deposit of $5+ and a $5+ wager on any betting market. The $150 bonus will convey as six $25 bonus bets that you can use on multiple games in the World Cup and other leagues.

There are two additional promos worth considering in the promos section of the app. The first is a USA 50% profit boost. Players can opt-into this promo and apply a 50% profit boost token to their qualifying bet on the US Women's National Team. There's also a World Cup stepped up parlay promo, which will return a profit boost token for use on any qualifying World Cup parlay bet.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus and 50% Profit Boost With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has another great guaranteed bonus bets offer for prospective bettors. New players who register for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook will earn $100 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5+ wager on any Women's World Cup game. An added benefit to this offer is that you'll also earn a $10 return in bonus bets for every win the USA records in the tournament.

As if that weren't enough, FanDuel Sportsbook also has a Women's World Cup profit boost available for each of the USWNT games. This 50% profit boost token is applicable to qualifying USA wagers.

Bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Brings $1,250 and 25% Women's Soccer Profit Boost

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo is so big it's been given the name the Full Caesar. This offer consists of three bonuses, headlined by the largest fully-backed first bet in the business. Your first cash wager of up to $1,250 will either earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance with bonus bets if it settles as a loss. Plus, there's an in-app promo that will give you a 25% profit boost on any qualifying wager on the Women's World Cup.

The remaining two bonuses that come with the Full Caesar are tied to the Caesars Rewards program. You'll lock-in 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts. The Tier Credits you accrue over time will unlock higher prize tiers in the rewards program.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to grab a $1,250 first bet and more.

BetMGM's $1,000 First-Bet Offer and More

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer. While new players aren't required to wager the full $1,000, BetMGM will give players five equal bonus bets totaling their first cash wager if the bet settles as a loss. For example, if you bet $500 on the USA to win, but they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to apply to other games.

There is a Women's World Cup profit boost token available to all new and existing players. Your qualifying parlay must consist of 3+ legs, with each leg's odds meeting a -10000 requirement. The overall odds of the parlay must be +400.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for the Women's World Cup.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has a huge $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets available for players who wager $1 or more on any betting market in the Women's World Cup. It doesn't matter if your wager wins or loses. Simply depositing $10 or more and wagering $1+ on any game will earn you a 200x guaranteed return. Plus, if your first bet wins, you will secure a cash profit as well.

Players can also take advantage of numerous bet boosts for each Women's World Cup game. There is also a multi-sport parlay bonus, which will reward you with a profit boost of up to 70% for a qualifying parlay bet.

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM. New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.