Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 On Friday's NBA Playoffs, Get $200 Win or Lose

This $200 bonus that you can lock-in with our bet365 bonus code is the biggest such offer in the business. The $1 initial wager you'll need to place is also the smallest stake required from a legal online sportsbook. In essence, your $1 wager on Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers will earn you a 200x return win or lose.

In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise, the home teams are favored to win on Friday night. The Heat enter play as a 6.5-point favorite, while the Lakers are favored by three points. You could bet on either team to cover the spread or win outright with bet365.

There are also bet boosts and more available for Friday night's matchups. You can get Jimmy Butler to score over 8.5 points in the first quarter and Jalen Brunson to score over 7.5 points in the first quarter at +350 odds. There's another bet boost available with the Lakers to win, LeBron James to core 25+ points and Anthony Davis to record 15+ rebounds at +333 odds.

Will Jimmy Butler Bring the Heat?

You'd be hard-pressed to find a tougher playoff performer than Jimmy Butler. He's absolutely relentless on both ends of the court, but his ability to take over a game and live up to the "Jimmy Buckets" monicker is always at the ready. While he hasn't gone off in the same way as he did in the first round against the Bucks, there's reason to believe Jimmy Butler will raise his game with the chance to close out the Knicks at home.

So much of Butler's effectiveness comes down to his ability to extend his range. In five games against Milwaukee, Butler hit at least two three-pointers in four games. He's failed to make more than one in a game against the Knicks through four games. In this series, Butler is averaging 27.5 points per game at home, while he averaged 43.0 points per game at home in the first round. One can imagine the ankle injury he suffered early in this series could still be affecting him, but if he's able to connect from distance and remain a threat to get to the free throw line, Butler could take down the Knicks.

Warriors Need Vintage Steph Curry

Among the many reasons the Golden State Warriors are trailing their best-of-seven series 3-2 is Steph Curry lacking a breakout performance. His supporting cast has left him out to dry on multiple occasions in this series, but usually Curry is good for a few huge games that flip a series on its head. Through five games, that simply hasn't happened.

In Golden State's first round series against Sacramento, Curry averaged 33.7 points per game, while putting up at least 28 points in each contest. In this series against the Lakers, Curry is averaging just 25.6 points per game and has only scored 28+ points one time. That came in a 104-101 loss in Game 4, when Curry dropped 31 points on 12-30 shooting. The Warriors will need more from Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Co., but they could really use a big performance from Curry on Friday.

