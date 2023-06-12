The newest bet365 bonus code offer comes with the opportunity to secure a $200 bonus with a $1 bet on Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Monday night and you can cash in with the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Players who register with bet365 will have the chance to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on Heat-Nuggets.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 bonus code offer comes with the highest multiplier in legal online sports betting. Players in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia who sign up will get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $1+ wager on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Bettors in Iowa can get $365 in bonus bets with a $1+ bet.

The Miami Heat have faced long odds this postseason, but tonight's game feels like the toughest task yet. That's because Denver has only lost once at home this entire postseason. Miami happened to be the team to hand that loss to the Nuggets, but after back-to-back double-digit defeats, it seems unlikely that Miami will dominate Game 5. Things have gotten so desperate on the scoring front that the Heat will reportedly add Tyler Herro into the mix for his first minutes since Game 1 of the first round..

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this bet365 bonus code offer. If you're in Iowa, you can get a $365 return in bonus bets by signing up with bet365 Iowa.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 5

There are plenty of ways to bet on Game 5 of the NBA Finals with bet365. This includes a variety of game and player prop bets. Since the bonus bets are guaranteed to convey win or lose, you could choose to wager on the Heat or Nuggets to win the game outright. If, however, you would prefer to chase down a bigger cash win, you could get +390 odds on Kyle Lowry to score 15+ points or +390 odds on Nikola Jokic to score 38+ points. Win or lose, you'll secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

It's also important to note that if you're in Iowa, there's a special new user offer available to Hawkeye State bettors. Bet365 recently launched in Iowa with an enhanced offer that will give new bettors a $365 return in guaranteed bonus bets with a $1+ wager on the NBA Finals.

Sign Up for This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

You can secure a three-figure return in guaranteed bonus bets with a $1+ wager on the NBA Finals if you sign up with bet365. Our links will automatically apply our bet365 bonus code, which will activate the bet $1, get $200 offer. Here's how to sign up:

Win or lose, bet365 will add $200 in bonus bets to your account to use on other games this week. If you're in Iowa, you'll secure $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet Boosts for Heat-Nuggets

If you head over to the NBA tab of the bet365 app, you'll find a number of bet boosts. These are essentially a combination of same-game parlays and odds boosts, which come with longer odds and the chance of earning a bigger cash payout with a win.

You could get +600 odds on the Miami Heat to win, Jimmy Butler to score 20+ points and Bam Adebayo to score 20+ points. There's another bet boost with the Nuggets to win, Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. to make 2+ three pointers at +325 odds.

Bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets when you sign up with bet365 Iowa. If you register with bet365 in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia, you can get $200 in bonus bets with a $1 wager.

bet365 Iowa BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Iowa. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.