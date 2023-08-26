Sports

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Offer for Notre Dame-Navy

The latest bet365 bonus code offer comes with the chance to bet $1, get $200 that will convey a bonus win or lose for Notre Dame-Navy. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

College football and NFL preseason games are on the docket today and there's a massive bet365 bonus code offer available to prospective bettors. Any new user who signs up with bet365 will unlock a bet $1, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for the Notre Dame-Navy game.

This bet365 bonus code offer will issue a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets no matter how your first cash wager settles. You can earn this bonus by wagering $1 or more on any betting market in the Notre Dame-Navy matchup.

It's important to note that all betting markets will be available as part of this new user offer. That includes player props like touchdowns, passing yards, rushing yards and more. It also includes money line, spread and total points markets. Win or lose, your $1 wager will earn you $200 in bonus bets.

The Fighting Irish will host the Navy Midshipmen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, this afternoon. This matchup will officially kick off a seven-game slate of college football games on Saturday, with more to follow on Thursday. Bet365's generous new user offer is easily one of the most lucrative in the industry.

There are quite a few ways you could choose to bet on this one. A $1 wager on Notre Dame to win or Navy to cover the spread could earn you the $200 bonus no matter what. If you want to go after a bigger cash profit, consider wagering on Navy to score the first touchdown of the game. Win or lose, you'll earn a $200 bonus. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll earn additional cash winnings.

Sign Up for This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

There are only a few quick steps standing between you and a $200 return in bonus bets from bet365. Here's how to get in on the action with the sportsbook today:

  1. Sign up for this bet365 bonus code offer
  2. Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and birthdate
  3. Accept a geolocation verification request
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer
  5. Navigate to the Notre Dame-Navy game
  6. Pick a betting market and wager $1+
Bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, which you can then use on other games in any sports league this weekend. This includes college football, the NFL preseason, MLB regular season games and more.

Bet Boosts for Notre Dame-Navy

Bet Boosts represent yet another way to potentially win big with bet365. Select the college football tab and click on the Bet Boost section to see the day's best offers. There are two boosts currently available for Notre Dame-Navy:

  • Notre Dame to win, Notre Dame to score the first touchdown and over 34.5 points for Notre Dame (+175)
  • Notre Dame to win by 13-18 points (+400)
  • Navy to win, Navy to score first and over 13.5 points for Navy (+1600)

Sign up for this bet365 bonus code offer to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for the Notre Dame-Navy game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC