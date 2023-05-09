NBA fans are in for a huge night of action, as the Philadelphia 76ers head to Boston to take on the Celtics and the Denver Nuggets play host to the Phoenix Suns. Bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia can sign up for the latest bet365 bonus code offer to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on either game.

James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will try to steal another game on the road against Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. After that, two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to pick up their third win at home in their series against the Phoenix Suns.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 NBA Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, Suns-Nuggets

If there's one player who has had the biggest impact on the Sixers-Celtics series, it's James Harden. In Game 1, Harden turned back the clock, put away the facilitator James Harden that led the league in assists and activated Houston Harden. His 45 points in that game tied a career-high performance in terms of scoring. In Games 2 and 3, however, he couldn't get anything going, shooting a combined 5-28 from the field, including 2-13 from beyond the arc. If you think he'll have a big game in Game 5, you can take advantage of a bet boost that offers Harden to score 20+ points and record 5+ assists at +100 odds. Another bet boost offers Harden to score 25+ points, record 10+ assists and record 5+ rebounds at +1000 odds.

The Suns-Nuggets series has felt like two series in one. After dominating the first two games, Nikola Jokic's Nuggets squad appeared to poised to sweep Devin Booker's Suns. However, a pair of wins at home propelled the Suns to a 2-2 tie in this best-of-seven series. Jokic has been huge for his team, scoring 36.5 points per game to go along with 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

Jayson Tatum's Aggressiveness Could Determine Game 5

The newest bet365 bonus code offer brings the opportunity to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets for the NBA Playoffs, including 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Despite being the Boston Celtics' best player, Jayson Tatum has had stretches throughout his team's series against the Philadelphia 76ers that almost make you wonder if he's been too complacent. A blowout 121-87 win in Game 2 papered over a strange game for Tatum in which he went just 1-7 from the field for seven points.

In four games against Philadelphia, he's scored 24+ points three times, but hasn't been an efficient scorer from beyond the arc over the past three games. In that time, he's gone just 4-20 from distance (20.0%), while averaging 19.3 points per game. The Celtics will need a more assertive Tatum to stop the momentum of the visiting 76ers.

Devin Booker's Absurd Postseason Play Continues

Whenever a player's postseason performance is being compared to that of a Michael Jordan in his prime, you know he's exceeded expectations. Devin Booker has been an absolute beast for the Phoenix Suns in his team's series against the Denver Nuggets. His backcourt partner, Chris Paul, suffered an injury in Game 2, which has put the ball in Booker's hands more over the past two games.

The results speak for themselves. In back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4, Booker averaged 41.5 points, 10.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. Now that each team in this series has swept their games at home, it remains to be seen if Booker will be able to buck the trend and lead the Suns to a Game 5 win on the road.

