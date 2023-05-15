On Monday, sports fans will get to take in 12 MLB games, as well as a critical Game 7 matchup in the NHL. If you wager $1 or more on any of these games, you will pick up a $200 return in guaranteed bonus bets by signing up for the latest bet365 bonus code offer.

The highest-stakes game of the night is easily Game 7 between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars in the NHL Playoffs. Baseball fans, however, have plenty to choose from as well on Monday night. Your $1 wager on any game will earn you $200 back in bonus bets to use on games in any sports leagues this week when you sign up and apply our bet365 bonus code.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB, NHL: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Win or Lose

Now that the sports calendar is well into the NHL and NHL Playoffs, as well as the MLB regular season, most legal online sportsbooks have fallen into one of two categories with their new user promo. The first is a no-sweat bet that will refund a losing cash wager with bonus bets. The second type is a guaranteed bonus. This bet365 bonus code offer falls into the latter category. All you'll need to do is deposit $10 or more, wager $1 or more on any market and earn $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose With $1 Wager on MLB, NHL Playoffs Sign-Up Process Register for an account to apply our bet365 bonus code Complete the required personal information sections with your name, address, phone number and date of birth to set up an account Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to unlock the bet $1, get $200 offer Navigate to the MLB game of your choice or Game 7 of Kraken-Stars Pick a betting market Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice States with Bet365 CO, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified May 15, 2023

You could choose to take a team to win, like the Atlanta Braves (-150) on the road against the Texas Rangers (+130). You could instead bet $1 on the Houston Astros to cover (-1.5) against the Chicago Cubs or take the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies to combine for under 11 total runs (-105). Still, the best value could be found by wagering on a player prop. For example, Oliver Bjorkstrand to score the first goal of the game for the Kraken is available at +550 odds.

Loaded Major League Baseball Slate On Monday Night

The newest bet365 bonus code offer for Monday's MLB games and NHL matchup includes a $200 guaranteed bonus for new users who wager $1+. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

One of the more intriguing AL matchups on Monday night will take place at Fenway Park where the Boston Red Sox will play host to the Seattle Mariners. Tanner Houck will get the start for Boston. He's 3-2 this season with a 5.26 ERA. George Kirby will start for the Mariners. He's 4-2 with a fantastic 2.62 ERA to go with 35 strikeouts.

If you're looking for a matchup that could end up with a higher run total than at first glance, look no further than Monday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies. Games at Coors Field have a propensity for seeing the ball leave the park and neither starter has been unhittable this season. Hunter Greene's 0-3 record is a bit deceiving, as the Reds are a sub-.500 club, but his 3.69 ERA is respectable, especially given how the ball plays at Great American Ball Park. Connor Seabold, who starts for the Rockies, will take his 4.56 ERA to the mound. While the Rockies and Reds have only hit the 26th- and 27th-most home runs this season, they've scored the 15th- and 22nd-most runs, respectively.

Can Joe Pavelski Light the Lamp In Game 7?

There might not be a more impressive story in the NHL Playoffs, or any sports league in action at the moment, than what Joe Pavelski is doing with the Dallas Stars. After suffering a concussion in his team's first round series against the Minnesota Wild, Pavelski returned to the lineup in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal against the Seattle Kraken. He lit the lamp four times in that one.

Since then, he's found the back of the net in every game with the exception of Game 3. He's scored one goal in each of the past three, adding in one assist over that stretch. He and fellow Star Roope Hintz enter play with eight goals apiece this postseason, which is good for second-most in the entire NHL. If you believe Pavelski will score the first goal in this one, you can get that market at +700 odds. Pavelski to score a goal at any point in the game is available at +140 odds, which is the same price to get Hintz to light the lamp.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with our bet365 bonus code and wager on any MLB game or Monday's NHL game between the Kraken and Stars.

