Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Before the night is over, sports bettors can pick up a $200 guaranteed bonus after wagering $1+ on any UFC 291 bout. Simply sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to activate this offer and earn a 200x return on your first bet.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

UFC 291's main card features five non-title bouts. A $1 wager on any of them after signing up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will earn all new players a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose.

There are plenty of ways to bet on UFC 291 with bet365. All main card bouts are eligible to wager on, as are all betting markets. That means you could throw down $1 on Tony Ferguson to win his bout or Stephen Thompson to win in the first round by KO. Win or lose, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to apply to other bouts and more.

Register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Activates $200 Guaranteed for UFC 291

Bet365 has continued to expand in recent months. The sportsbook is now available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia. Kentucky sports betting promos are expected to be announced closer to the state's launch in September, and there's a chance bet365 could look to launch in the Bluegrass State.

In the meantime, bettors in states where bet365 is live can sign up for an account with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to secure a $200 bonus. The offer itself is straightforward, in that you'll need to deposit $10+ and wager $1+ on any bout. The smartest thing to do is to place a bet on the Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland bout. They'll go head-to-head in the first match of the main card. Once your bet processes, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to apply to the other bouts at UFC 291.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Any sports bettor who wants to sign up for an account with bet365 can do so by following the steps in our registration guide below:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Secure $200 Bonus Bets With $1 UFC 291 Wager Sign-Up Process Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Enter the required personal information to set up an account and confirm your identity Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to unlock the bet $1, get $200 offer Navigate to the UFC 291 bout of your choice Pick a betting market Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified July 29, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, bet365 will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. This is as strong of an offer as the sportsbook has had even going back to last season's bet365 NFL promo code offer.

70% Multi-Sport Parlay Boost Promo

If you're looking for another way to win big, bet365 has a tremendous in-app offer as well. Players who opt-into the 70% multi-sport parlay boost offer will secure a parlay boost token to apply to a qualifying wager. This includes parlays comprised of UFC 291 markets and more.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $1 wager on UFC 291.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

