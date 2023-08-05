Sports

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

On Saturday night, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will go toe-to-toe in a boxing match in front of a sold-out crowd. Sports bettors who sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will pick up a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $1+ wager on the bout.

Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will unlock a sensational bet $1, get $200 bonus offer for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout. Win or lose, you'll lock-in $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Nate Diaz will enter a boxing ring for the first time in a match that's been years in the making. By his request, this match against Jake Paul was extended from an eight-round bout to a ten-round one. Jake Paul, meanwhile, will look to rebound from a split-decision loss against Tommy Fury in February.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Any type of combat sport can prove to be unpredictable. When factoring in that this matchup will be Diaz's first foray into boxing after a long UFC career, it's clear that a guaranteed bonus offer is even more valuable than usual. That's because players who deposit $10+ and wager $1 or more on any betting market in the bout will earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Keep in mind that in the event that your first bet settles as a win, you'll earn additional cash winnings. This profit will hit your account in addition to the $200 in bonus bets. If you were to wager $1 on Nate Diaz to be knocked down three times, you will earn $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether or not Paul pulls it off.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Bettors who want to turn a $1 bet into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets can do so by signing up for an account with bet365. Follow the steps below to secure a $200 bonus:

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or lose, you will lock-in a $200 return in bonus bets. Plus, if your first cash bet wins, you'll earn additional cash winnings.

Bet Boosts for Paul vs. Diaz

Bet365 has a number of bet boosts available for the Paul vs. Diaz match. You can get +400 odds on Jake Paul to win, Jake Paul to score two or more knockdowns and the match to finish in under 8.5 rounds.

If you think Nate Diaz will walk away victorious, there's a bet boost for that as well. You can get Diaz to win, Diaz to score one or more knockdowns and the match to go over 5.5 rounds at +1200 odds.

Register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM for a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $1+ wager on Paul vs. Diaz.

