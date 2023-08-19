Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on Saturday, including a bevy of MLB games, NFL preseason matchups and a stacked UFC 292 card. Any prospective bettor who signs up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets to use on any game or bout.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Players can take advantage of the largest guaranteed bonus offer in the industry by signing up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM. This will activate a bet $1, get $200 offer in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

The flexibility of bet365's offer makes it a true standout. Players can wager on any betting market in one of Saturday's MLB games, UFC 292 bouts or NFL preseason matchups. No matter how the first bet settles, bet365 will credit a player's account with $200 in bonus bets.

Register with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose, which you can use on Saturday's MLB, NFL preseason or UFC 292 action.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 for MLB, NFL, UFC 292

Baseball fans and football fans will have plenty of betting options throughout the afternoon and into the night on Saturday. Things get started with a huge AL East battle between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. On the gridiron, the Detroit Lions will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first NFL preseason matchup of the day. Then at night, Aljamain Sterling will put his Bantamweight Title on the line against No. 2 contender Sean O'Malley.

All it takes is a $10+ initial deposit and a wager of $1 or more on any game or bout to trigger a $200 return in bonus bets. Remember, your wager doesn't even have to win for the bonus to convey. If your bet settles as a win, you'll collect a cash profit and your bet in addition to the bonus bets.

Register With Our Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Prospective players who want to turn a $1 wager into a $200 return in bonus bets can do so by signing up for a bet365 account. Follow our registration guide to get a three-figure bonus for today's action:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Secure $200 Bonus Bets With $1 MLB, NFL or UFC 292 Wager Sign-Up Process Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Enter the required personal information to set up an account, including your name, address, phone number and birthdate Make your first deposit of at least $10 to unlock the offer Navigate to the game or UFC 292 bout of your choice Choose a betting market and wager at least $1 States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified August 19, 2023

Your $200 return in bonus bets will hit your account and then become eligible for use on games and bouts in any league. If your first cash wager wins, you'll also earn cash winnings and your first bet back.

70% Multi-Sport Parlay Promo

Bet365 has some truly excellent in-app promos for all new and existing users. This includes bet boosts, which will become available closer to the start of any game or bout. It also includes a sizable 70% multi-sport parlay promo.

Bettors who opt-into this offer will receive a profit boost of up to 70% for their qualifying parlay bet. Keep in mind that the parlay must include at least one leg from two different sports to qualify. That means if you combine any MLB, NFL and UFC 292 markets, you can earn a profit boost of up to 70%, which would be applied to winnings generated by the bet.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Saturday's MLB, NFL preseason or UFC 292 action.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.