Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The first NFL Sunday of the regular season is set for this weekend and there's a huge bet365 bonus code offer. Players who sign up with bet365 will be able to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with an NFL Week 1 wager.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

You can pick up $200 in bonus bets this weekend by signing up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM. Activating this offer via the links on this page will apply our code automatically.

Plenty of matchups this Sunday will present players the opportunity to turn a $1 wager into $200 in bonus bets. No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive the bonus bets, which can then be used on other NFL games and more.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 NFL Week 1 Bonus

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans as Lamar Jackson takes the field for his first regular season game since signing a massive five-year, $260m contract in the spring. Jalen Hurts and last season's NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will start their season on the road against the New England Patriots.

This bet365 NFL promo code offer is one that football fans should absolutely consider signing up for. The $200 bonus is a substantial one and bettors can secure it with a $1+ bet on any market. If your bet settles as a win, you'll earn the bonus bets, a cash profit and your wager back. Even if your bet loses, bet365 will add $200 in bonus bets to your account.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Any prospective bettor who wants to pick up $200 in bonus bets for Week 1 will need to complete the steps below to sign up with bet365:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 1 Sign-Up Process Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and birthdate Accept a geolocation verification request Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer Navigate to the game of your choice Pick a betting market in any Week 1 matchup and wager $1+ States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified September 8, 2023

Win or lose, you will walk away with $200 in bonus bets that can be applied to other Week 1 games on Sunday, as well as Monday Night Football.

Get Up to $415 Bonus Bets With Bet365 Kentucky

bet365 Kentucky $365 BONUS BETS & UP TO $50 TD BONUSES AT LAUNCH CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Sports bettors in the Bluegrass State have a number of pre-launch offers in front of them. Kentucky is set to go live with legal online sports betting on September 28, 2023, and bet365 Kentucky has the biggest offer in the business. Pre-registering will unlock a bet $1, get $365 bonus offer on launch day, as well as qualify players for up to $50 in touchdown bonuses.

Pre-register with bet365 Kentucky to earn $365 bonus bets win or lose and qualify for up to $50 in TD bonuses.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code NEWSXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.