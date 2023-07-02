Sports bettors who register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will earn a $200 bonus with a $1 wager on any of Sunday's MLB games.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sunday's sports slate features a number of high-profile MLB games. If you sign up via the links on this page with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM, you will earn the chance to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed onus bets.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Registering for an account with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will earn you the biggest guaranteed bonus bet return in the industry. It only takes a $1 bet on the Sunday MLB game of your choice to earn $200 in bonus bets.

The New York Yankees will be on the road on Sunday as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for New York. He's been stellar this year, going 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts. St. Louis will trot out Jordan Montgomery at home. He's 5-7 this season with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 Offer for Sunday MLB Games

The new user offer from bet365 lives up to the billing of a no-brainer. That's because the $1 required wager is the lowest in the industry, while the $200 guaranteed return is the largest. Keep in mind that this offer is only available to bettors in states where bet365 is available, including Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

You can throw down a $1 wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers to cover the spread against the Kansas City Royals or on the Yankees to beat the Cardinals. If you'd rather bet on a player prop like Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run or Trea Turner to record a stolen base, those markets will be available as well. Win or lose, you'll secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Secure $200 With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Any player who wants to pick up a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $1+ wager can do so by signing up with bet365. Follow the process outlined below to register for an account:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Secure $200 Bonus Bets With $1 Sunday MLB Wager Sign-Up Process Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Enter the required personal information to set up an account, including your name, address, date of birth and phone number Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the offer Select any game Pick a betting market in any MLB game on Sunday Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified July 2, 2023

Bet365 will add $200 in guaranteed bonus bets to your account no matter what. You can apply the bonus bets to other MLB games and more this week. If your first bet wins, you'll secure a cash profit as well.

Baseball Early Payout Promo

Bet365 not only has arguably the best new user promo in online sports betting, but the best in-app promo as well. Bettors who navigate to the promotions section of the app will find the baseball early payout promo.

This offer requires players to opt-in and place a money line bet. In the event that your team takes a lead of five runs or more at any point in the game, you will earn your money line payout early. This even includes if your team ultimately loses the game.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 win or lose for any of Sunday's games.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.