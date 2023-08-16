Sports

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 for Wednesday MLB Games

By
bet365 bonus code
Our Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will unlock a bet $1, get $200 offer for any of Wednesday's MLB games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Major League Baseball takes center stage on Wednesday night and sports bettors can use bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 guaranteed. If you sign up with bet365, you will earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on any MLB game.

Sports bettors in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia can secure the largest guaranteed bonus in the business with a $1 wager on Major League Baseball. Signing up via our links will apply bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM automatically.

The New York Yankees will attempt to get above .500 with a win on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Out west, the Baltimore Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (11-4, 4.50 ERA, 120 strikeouts) as they take on Blake Snell (9-8, 2.63 ERA, 171 strikeouts) and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. A wager on these games or another matchup will earn you a $200 bonus no matter what.

Secure $200 in bonus bets when you wager $1 or more on the the MLB game of your choice after signing up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 for Wednesday MLB Games

The best thing about this offer from bet365 is that the $200 bonus being offered will convey win or lose. All it takes is a $1+ wager on any betting market to secure a 200x return in bonus bets. New users in CO, IA, NJ, OH and VA will have their choice of betting markets, including money line, spread, total points and player props.

You could, for example, wager $1 on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win at home or the Milwaukee Brewers to cover the spread on the road. Win or lose, you'd earn $200 in bonus bets. If you'd rather wager $1 on Luis Castillo to record over 7.5 strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals, that market is eligible to bet on as well. If your wager wins, you'll also secure a cash profit and your stake back in addition to the bonus bets.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Players who want to lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $1 wager can do so by signing up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM. Here's how to sign up ahead of Wednesday's MLB games:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLMSecure $200 Bonus Bets With $1 MLB Wednesday Wager
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM
  2. Enter the required personal information to set up an account, such as your full name, address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to unlock the offer
  4. Navigate to the game of your choice
  5. Pick any betting market
  6. Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice
States with Bet365CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 16, 2023

No matter how your first cash wager settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will then be eligible for use on betting markets in other MLB games and more this week.

Bet Boosts for MLB Games

There is a considerable number of Bet Boosts available with the bet365 app. If you navigate to the MLB tab, you'll find some great same-game parlays with boosted odds. Let's take a look at some of the best Bet Boosts available for Wednesday's matchups:

  • Rockies to win, Austin Gomber to record 4+ strikeouts and Austin Gomber to record the first strikeout in the game (+325)
  • Jesus Luzardo to record over 5.5 strikeouts, allow under 2.5 earned runs and record a win (+350)
  • Elly De La Cruz to record 4+ total bases in the game, Andrew Abbott to record 4+ strikeouts and Noah Syndergaard to record 4+ strikeouts (+700)

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM ahead of Wednesday's MLB games.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC