BET $1, GET $200 BET365 CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BET365 IOWA CLAIM OFFER

Whether you choose to bet on Major League Baseball or the U.S. Open is up to you. Your first $1+ wager on any sports game or event this weekend will earn you $200 in bonus bets when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

There are some intriguing matchups set for Saturday in Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park as two heated rivals go head-to-head. Meanwhile, an interleague series will take place at Petco Park, where the San Diego Padres will play host to the Tampa Bay Rays. Golf fans also have something to look forward to as the third and fourth rounds of the U.S. Open will take place this weekend.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for any game this weekend. Register with bet365 Iowa bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 Win or Lose This Weekend

Bet365's new user promo has the highest upside of any offer in legal online sports betting. That's because you'll earn a 200x return on your initial $1 wager on any betting market win or lose. This is available for use on any betting market in the MLB game of your choice, the U.S. Open or another sports league.

If you were to bet $1 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox, you would earn $200 in bonus bets even if New York loses. You could instead wager on the Padres to cover the spread against the Rays or a golfer to finish in the Top-5 at the U.S. Open. You can also earn a cash profit if your first bet settles as a win.

Register With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Any sports bettor who wants to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets can do so by registering for an account with bet365. Complete the steps outlined below in our sign-up guide to activate this offer:

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM

Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity

Pick a deposit method like a credit/debit card, PayPal or online banking

Add at least $10 to your account

Choose any betting market in the game or event of your choice and wager $1+

Win or lose, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Plus, if your first cash wager wins, you'll earn cash winnings and your bet back.

Bet365 Iowa Offers Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus

Bettors in the Hawkeye State will be able to get in on the action this weekend with a massive offer of their own. While bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia can bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, players in Iowa can get an even larger offer.

As part of a special launch promo, bettors in Iowa can lock-in a $365 return in guaranteed bonus bets that will convey with a $1+ wager on any game. There's no guaranteed that this offer will last much longer, so if you're in Iowa, it's worth considering this no-brainer promo.

Register with bet365 Iowa bonus code NEWSXLM to secure a $365 bonus win or lose with a $1+ wager.

bet365 Iowa BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Iowa. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.