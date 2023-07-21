Sports

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 for Women's World Cup

By
bet365 bonus code
Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will activate a bet $1, get $200 offer for the Women's World Cup, including all USWNT games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The United States takes on Vietnam in the Women's World Cup tonight and new bettors who sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will have the chance to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. It's worth noting that this offer is available for use on any game in the Women's World Cup.

Players who register today via our links can secure $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $1 wager on the U.S. Women's National Team. Simply sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM and this offer will activate instantly.

Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT will look to win their third consecutive World Cup this summer. The oddsmakers have installed the United States as the favorite to win the tournament, though plenty of pundits believe this year's field is the strongest in recent memory.

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM and wager on the Women's World Cup.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $200 for Women's World Cup

Bet365 is currently available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia. It remains to be seen if the sportsbook will launch in other states this year, including Kentucky, where sports betting will go live on September 28. For now, bettors in the aforementioned states can lock-in the biggest guaranteed bonus in the business.

It doesn't matter which game you choose to bet on. It doesn't even matter if your first bet wins. Bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets in exchange for a $1 wager on the Women's World Cup. If you take the USA to win against Vietnam with a $1 bet, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to use on other games win or lose.

Register With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Sports bettors who want to secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets can do so by signing up for an account with bet365. The entire process will only take a few minutes to complete.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLMSecure $200 Bonus Bets With $1 Women's World Cup Wager
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM
  2. Input the required personal information to set up an account, such as your full name, address, email address, date of birth and phone number
  3. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to unlock the offer
  4. Select any Women's World Cup game
  5. Pick a betting market in any game
  6. Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice
States with Bet365CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 21, 2023

Keep in mind that you can get back your wager, a cash profit and $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. Even if it loses, the $200 in bonus bets will convey.

Bet Boosts for Women's World Cup

If you plan on betting on the Women's World Cup, bet365 has you covered. Players can take advantage of some tremendous bet boosts. You could, for example, take the USA to win both halves against Vietnam, Ashley Sanchez to score 2+ goals and over five goals to be scored by the USA at +275 odds.

You could instead get +100 odds (boosted from -350) on the USA to score over 4.5 goals in this game. Alex Morgan to be the game's first goalscorer is available at +200 odds, while Sophia Smith to score 3+ goals has been boosted to +175 odds.

Sign up to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on the Women's World Cup with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

