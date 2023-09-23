Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $365 College Football Offer

By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action.

Today's college football action features multiple head-to-head matchups between Top-25 teams and our bet365 bonus code will activate a huge offer for any game. Signing up with bet365 will earn you $365 in bonus bets win or lose with a $1+ wager.

College football fans can turn $1 into $365 in bonus bets win or lose with this promo from bet365. To make things even easier, you won't need to enter a bet365 bonus code, because our links will do that for you.

Deion Sanders and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes will take on their toughest test of the season as they head to Oregon to take on the No. 10 Ducks. Elsewhere, Alabama will host Ole Miss, Penn State will welcome Iowa to Happy Valley and Ohio State will head to Notre Dame. A $1+ wager on any of these games will earn you $365 in bonus bets.

Bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose when you register for this bet365 bonus code offer for college football.

All betting markets are on the table with this promo. If you want to back Coach Prime's Buffaloes with a $1 wager, you'll have the chance to. If you'd rather bet $1 on Ohio State and Notre Dame to go under the total points line, that's available as well.

Regardless of how your first cash bet settles, you will receive $365 in bonus bets. If your first bet wins, bet365 will also return your $1 wager along with a cash profit. The bonus bets can be used on other games in college football and more this weekend. Cash winnings can also be used to bet on games or withdrawn if they meet the minimum withdrawal requirement.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

In order to pick up a $365 return in bonus bets win or lose, you'll need to register for a bet365 account. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM
  2. Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, residential address and date of birth
  3. Accept a geolocation verification request
  4. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer
  5. Navigate to the college football game of your choice
  6. Pick a betting market in the CFB game and wager $1 or more
States with Bet365CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2023

Bet365 will add $365 in bonus bets to your account regardless of how the initial wager settles. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll earn cash winnings and get back you $1+ wager.

In-App Promos This Weekend

Bet365 has quite a few in-app promos and bet boosts available for college football and more this weekend. This includes a 70% parlay profit boost, as well as early payout offers. If you opt-into the NFL or baseball payout promos, you'll need to make a money line wager. If your team goes up by 17+ points or 5+ runs in the NFL or MLB game of your choice, you will win your bet even if your team loses the game.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets for any college football game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code NEWSXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

