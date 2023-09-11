Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $365 Monday Night Football Offer

Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will activate a bet $1, get $365 offer for Monday Night Football between the Bills and Jets.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Start the NFL season with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and lock in a $365 no-brainer bonus. Instead of taking a chance on the Bills or Jets tonight, take advantage of this new promotion by signing up with bet365.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New bettors who sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer will be able to claim a 365-1 guaranteed bonus. Create an account and place a $1 wager on the Bills or Jets to win $365 in bonuses.

Hopes are at the highest level they've been in years for Jets fans. The off-season acquisition of Aaron Rodgers has made the AFC East arguably the strongest division in the NFL on paper. Rodgers will face a tough test as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to MetLife Stadium.

Register for this bet365 bonus code offer and win $365 in bonuses when you bet $1+ on Bills-Jets.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 on Bills-Jets Win $365

Guarantees are rare in the NFL. The term "any given Sunday" is prevalent for a reason. In this case, the Bills and Jets are meeting on Monday night, but you get the idea.

New users who start off with this bet365 promo can claim a $365 bonus for upcoming Week 2 action and more. Place a $1 wager on the Bills or Jets tonight. Bettors will come out on top no matter what.

Although we recommend using this offer early to recoup the bonuses, this 365-1 payout is applicable to any NFL or college football game this week.

Activating This Bet365 Bonus Code

Here's a full breakdown of the bet365 Sportsbook registration process:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus for Bills-Jets on Monday Night Football Sign-Up Process Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth Accept a geolocation verification request Make a deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer Navigate to the Bills-Jets matchup Pick a MNF betting market and wager $1+ States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified September 11, 2023

We recommend downloading the easy-to-use bet365 Sportsbook mobile app. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively.

Bills vs. Jets Kick Off First Monday Night Football Matchup of Season

At first glance, plenty of bettors will think the Bills should be a significant favorite. After all, Josh Allen has played some of the best football at the QB position over the past few years. The Jets, meanwhile, have failed to inspire confidence for decades. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, however, seems to have wiped all of that away, as fans and pundits have high expectations for the Jets.

There are different options for bettors on bet365 Sportsbook as far as tonight's game goes. Start with an easy win on Bills-Jets and then use these bonus bets to test out the app. This is the perfect way to end Week 1 on a high note.

Activate this bet365 bonus code offer and win $365 in bonuses on a $1 Bills-Jets bet.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.