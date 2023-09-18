Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $365 Offer for Monday Night Football

bet365 bonus code
Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will unlock a bet $1, get $365 offer for either Monday Night Football game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A pair of MNF games are on tap for tonight and sports bettors can use our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to grab the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry. Sign up with bet365 to bet $1, get $365 with a wager on Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New players in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia can turn use our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to earn a $365 return in bonus bets win or lose. All it takes is a $1+ wager on either MNF matchup to grab this bonus.

In Week 1, the New Orleans Saints pulled off a 16-15 win at home against the Titans, while the Carolina Panthers fell on the road 24-10 in Atlanta. The Cleveland Browns blew the doors off the Bengals 24-3 in their first game as the Steelers suffered an embarrassing 30-7 loss in their home opener. It's a new week and you can bet $1 on either of these games to pick up $365 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets when you register with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM ahead of Monday Night Football.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $365 Offer for Monday Night Football

Football fans are in for a treat on Monday night as two games will take place in prime time to wrap up NFL Week 2. The Carolina Panthers will play host to the New Orleans Saints, while the Cleveland Browns will head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Both of these matchups are division rivalries, which means anything could happen.

That's why getting a guaranteed $365 bonus from bet365 is so valuable. No matter how the game ends, you'll receive a 365x return on your $1 wager. You could bet $1 on the Saints to win or Deshaun Watson to throw for 3+ touchdowns. Win or lose, you'll get $365 in bonus bets.

Register With Our Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Any prospective bettor who wants to turn a $1 wager into $365 in bonus bets can do so with bet365. Follow the steps in our registration guide to get in on the action today:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLMBet $1, Get $200 Bonus for Saints-Panthers, Browns-Steelers MNF Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM
  2. Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, residential address and date of birth
  3. Accept a geolocation verification request
  4. Make a deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer
  5. Navigate to the game of your choice
  6. Pick a betting market and wager $1+
States with Bet365CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 18, 2023

Bet365 will add the bonus bets to your account as soon as your first cash wager processes. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets on matchups in any league this week.

Bet Boosts for MNF

Bet365 has a number of featured enhanced odds markets and same-game parlays for Monday Night Football. If you head to the NFL tab and click on Bet Boosts, you'll find a number of offers for the Saints-Panthers and Browns-Steelers games. This includes boosted SGPs like:

  • Browns and Steelers both to score 15+ points, Deshaun Watson to pass for 200+ yards and Kenny Pickett to pass for 200+ yards (+400)
  • Saints to win, Chris Olave to record 75+ receiving yards and Derek Carr to record 250+ passing yards (+500)
  • Browns to win, Nick Chubb to score a TD and Chubb to rush for 100+ yards (+550)
  • Both Saints and Panthers to score 1+ TDs in each half, Michael Thomas to record 50+ receiving yards and Miles Sanders to record 50+ rushing yards (+750)

Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will unlock a bet $1, get $365 guaranteed bonus for Monday Night Football.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code NEWSXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC