Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will unlock a bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets offer for any MLB game or the Women's World Cup.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Although quite a few of Wednesday's game in Major League Baseball have already wrapped up, there are some big matchups remaining. If you sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM, you will have the chance to secure a $200 bonus with a mere $1 wager.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New users who register via our links will apply bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM. This will unlock a bet $1, get $200 offer for any MLB or Women's World Cup game.

The Subway Series wraps up the second of two games on Wednesday night. The Mets walked away with a huge 9-3 win in the Bronx on Tuesday, but the Yankees will look to secure a split with a win. If you wager $1 or more on this or any other game, you will earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM for a bet $1, get $200 offer for any MLB or Women's World Cup game.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1 on MLB, Women's World Cup, Get $200 Offer

Baseball and soccer fans have a lot to look forward to tonight. In addition to the Subway Series, the MLB slate includes a number of intriguing matchups. The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will face off in a battle of the Windy City. After that, the United States Women's National Team will take the field against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup.

One thing that's important to note about this offer is that all games are eligible to bet on. A $1 wager on the MLB game of your choice or USA-Netherlands will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Bet365 will add the bonus bets to your account for use on other games this week.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Any prospective player who wants to register for an account with bet365 can do so by registering for a new account. The entire process will only take a few minutes if you complete the steps below:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Lock-in $200 Bonus Bets With $1 MLB, Women's World Cup Wager Sign-Up Process Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Enter the necessary personal information to set up a new account Make a first deposit of at least $10 to activate the offer Navigate to the game of your choice Pick a betting market in any MLB or Women's World Cup game this week Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified July 26, 2023

Your $200 bonus will convey win or lose. In the event that your first bet wins, you will also get back your wager along with a cash profit.

Baseball Early Payout Promo

Bet365 also has one of the top in-app promos in the industry. New and existing players who head to the promotions section of the app will find the baseball early payout promo. This offer will provide a money line win no matter how the game ends. All it requires is a player's team to take a 5+ run lead at any point in the game.

If you were to wager $15 on the Chicago Cubs to beat the Chicago White Sox and they go up 8-3, but lose 10-8, you would earn a money line win by virtue of the 5-run lead. This is available for any MLB game tonight.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 win or lose.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.