Bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will unlock a bet $1, get $365 bonus offer for TNF between the Lions and Packers.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will go head-to-head and bettors can sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to grab a $365 guaranteed bonus. All it takes is a $1+ wager on Thursday Night Football to earn a massive three-figure bonus win or lose.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

If you're looking for the largest guaranteed bonus ahead of Thursday Night Football, bet365 is the sportsbook to check out. Registering via our links will apply bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM and activate a bet $1, get $365 offer.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are both coming off wins in Week 3. Detroit took down the Atlanta Falcons 20-6, while the Packers squeaked by the New Orleans Saints 18-17. The teams are tied atop the NFC North, and only one can remain there after tonight's game, unless there's a tie.

Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $365 TNF Bonus for Lions-Packers

Bet365 has an incredible new user promo available to bettors in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia. This promo only requires a $10 deposit and a $1 bet on any betting market available for Thursday Night Football. Regardless of how that bet settles, you can earn $365 in bonus bets no matter what.

You can pick a game market like either team's money line, the spread or the total points that will be scored in the game. You could instead place a $1+ bet on a player prop like Jared Goff to throw for 4+ TDs at much longer odds. That would earn you a potentially larger cash profit than you'd earn by taking either team to cover the spread. No matter how that be settles, you'll walk away with $365 in bonus bets.

Register With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

Signing up with bet365 is very simple to do. We've put together a registration guide below, which will walk you through the process.

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus for Lions-Packers NFL Week 4 Sign-Up Process Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth Accept a geolocation verification request Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer Navigate to the game of your choice Pick a betting market in the Lions-Packers game and wager $1+ States with Bet365 CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified September 28, 2023

Bet365 will add $365 worth of bonus bets to your account win or lose. If your bet wins, you'll also get back your wager along with the bonus bets and a cash profit.

NFL Early Payout Promo

One of the top in-app promos in the business is now available with bet365. If you navigate to the promos section of the app, you'll find the NFL early payout offer. If you opt-into this offer, you will earn a win on your money line bet early if your team takes a 17+ point lead. The best part is your team doesn't even need to win for the early payout to convey.

Bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets no matter what when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM and wager on Thursday Night Football.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code NEWSXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.