Bet365 Bonus Code for NFL Week 3: Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bet365 bonus code for NFL Week 3 activates a bet $1, get $365 bonus bet offer that will convey win or lose.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Another loaded slate of NFL action is on tap for today and you can sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to turn a $1 wager on any game into $365 in guaranteed bonus bets. This bonus will hit your account regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Bet365 has the largest guaranteed bonus bet offer in the industry. If you sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM and wager $1+ on any NFL Week 3 game, you'll earn $365 in bonus bets no matter what.

Today's schedule is really front loaded, as nine games are set for the early afternoon, while only three games will take place in the later window. That all leads up to an AFC showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Wagering $1 on any matchup will earn you $365 in bonus bets no matter what.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to secure $365 in bonus bets with a $1+ wager on any NFL Week 3 game.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NFL Week 3: Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Sports bettors will have plenty of options on Sunday. With this new user promo from bet365, you'll lock-in $365 in bonus bets win or lose. You can pick any game or player prop with this offer, leaving it up to you if you'd rather place a money line bet or choose a player market with longer odds.

You could, for example, wager $1 on the Green Bay Packers to win at home against the New Orleans Saints. Instead, you could choose to place your $1 bet on Dak Prescott to throw for 400+ yards against the Arizona Cardinals. No matter how your bet settles, you'll secure $365 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

We've put together a sign-up guide to walk you through the bet365 registration process. Follow the instructions below to claim your bonus:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM: Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus for NFL Week 3 Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM
  2. Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth
  3. Accept a geolocation verification request
  4. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate this offer
  5. Navigate to the NFL Week 3 game of your choice
  6. Pick a betting market in any matchup and wager $1 or more
States with Bet365CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA
September 24, 2023

Regardless of how your wager settles, bet365 will add $365 in bonus bets to your account. If your bet wins, bet365 will also refund your wager and add a cash profit to your account.

Bet Boosts for NFL Week 3

One great in-app feature bet365 offers is a list of bet boosts. These bet boosts are enhanced odds markets, that typically combine multiple markets into same-game parlays and standard parlays. Here are some of the top bet boosts for NFL Week 3:

  • Vikings to win, Kirk Cousins to record 250+ passing yards and Alexander Mattison to score a TD (+300)
  • Dolphins to win, over 27.5 points in the game for the Dolphins and Raheem Mostert to score 2+ TDs (+750)
  • Saints, Raiders and Rams all to win (+769)
  • Ahmad Gardner over 0.5 defensive interceptions and Garrett Wilson to score a TD (+2500)

Register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets for any NFL Week 3 game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code NEWSXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC