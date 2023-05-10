Bet365 Bonus Code: Turn $1 Bet on NBA Playoffs Into $200 Bonus Win or Lose

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler could be heading toward another NBA Finals matchup, but they'll need to pick up a fourth and decisive victory to advance to their conferences' semifinals round. If you looking for a no-brainer new user promo, consider signing up for a new bet365 bonus code offer that will turn your first $1 cash bet into $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Two games are on tap in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. First, the New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers will head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. If you sign up through our links, you will earn a $200 bonus win or lose with our bet365 bonus code.

It's hard to find a new user promo that not only comes with a guaranteed three-figure bonus, but also an incredibly low cost of entry. Bet365's offer for prospective bettors brings both to the table. All it takes is a $10+ deposit and a $1+ wager on the NBA Playoffs to earn $200 in bonus bets no matter how the bet settles.

One thing that's been consistent across multiple sportsbooks is the belief that the Knicks and Warriors are poised to force a Game 6 in their respective series. The Knicks are favored by 3.5 points at home, while the Warriors are an even stronger 7.5-point home favorite.

Bet365 has a few bet boosts available for Wednesday night's games, which bring boosted odds to a number of same-game parlays. The Super Boost of the Night includes LeBron James to score 25+ points and Stephen Curry to score 25+ points at +150 odds. A $100 wager on that market would return your $100 bet along with a $150 cash profit if the bet wins. There's also a bet boost with +333 odds available for Jimmy Butler to score over 8.5 points in the first quarter and Julius Randle to score over 7.5 points in the first quarter of Heat-Knicks.

Who Will Support Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson's 25.2 points per game this postseason is good for 12th-most in the entire NBA. The next-highest scorer the Knicks have is RJ Barrett, whose 19.4 points per game put him in 28th place. Julius Randle, who entered this season as one of the team's Top-2 players, has only averaged 15.9 points per game, which places him in 42nd place among postseason scorers.

The consistent issue that the Knicks have had in their series against the Miami Heat is the inability to get meaningful contributions up and down their lineup. Brunson has dropped at least 20 points in each game this series, including 30+ on two occasions. If the Knicks are to have any hope of forcing a Game 6, they'll need Randle to do better than his average of 18.3 points per game. One area to focus on in Game 5 is whether or not Randle can get something going from downtown, where he's shot just 22.2% in this series.

LeBron Could End Warriors Dynasty

While it might sound like hyperbole, there's a real chance that a Game 5 win for the Los Angeles Lakers could effectively end the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. Questions have surrounded Golden State in regards to team chemistry ever since a preseason altercation that saw Draymond Green punch teammate Jordan Poole. This postseason, Poole has underwhelmed as a third or even fourth option for the Warriors.

Given the questions surrounding Draymond Green's longterm future with the team, it's entirely possible this could be this iteration of the Warriors' last stand. LeBron James has had plenty of battles against this squad, and if he and Anthony Davis show out on Wednesday night, LeBron could slay the dragon once and for all. If there's one area where James could look to improve upon in Game 5, it's his shooting from beyond the arc. His 27.6% shooting from deep in this series is actually up from the 19.5% of his shots he connected on from downtown in the first round. Considering he's attempted an average of 7.3 three-pointers per game, connecting more consistently could help the Lakers build a big lead on Wednesday night.

