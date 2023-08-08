Bet365 Kentucky App: Launch Details & Updates | 2023

The bet365 Kentucky app could launch with Kentucky sports betting apps on September 28, 2023. Here you will find launch details and a bet $1, get $200 offer for new users.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The bet365 Kentucky app is expected to go live as one of the first Kentucky sports betting apps on September 28, 2023. Bet365 has not yet formally announced plans to launch in the Bluegrass State. However, it's worth noting that the sportsbook has continued expansion in 2023, launching in Iowa and Virginia in recent months. It remains to be seen if the current bet $1, get $200 offer in guaranteed bonus bets will roll out in Kentucky, but that's what players in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia are able to sign up for.

Bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook could potentially launch as soon as September 28, 2023, when the state is expected to allow online sports betting operators to accept wagers on games. Once the bet365 Kentucky app goes live, there's a chance the sportsbook could look to roll out the bet $1, get $200 bonus offer that's currently available in five other states.

Bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook App Overview

Bet365 Bet365 NFL Promo Code Link Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL Game Is a Bet365 Promo Code Necessary? No, you won't need to manually input a Bet365 promo code as long as you sign up via the links on this page. If you've already installed the app, use promo code NEWSXLM for the bet $1, get $200 offer. Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Betting Age 21+ Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As Bet365 Sportsbook & Casino States With App CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Promos Provided By Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek Verified and Fact-Checked By Russell Joy Bonus Last Verified August 8, 2023

Potential Bet365 Kentucky Promo

Although the bet365 Kentucky app is not available in the Bluegrass State currently, it's worth noting that bet365 has a huge new user promo available to players in all five states where the app is available. It's possible that the offer could eventually go live in Kentucky when the app launches, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Keep in mind that Kentucky online sports betting won't go live until September 28, 2023. At this point, the state of Kentucky has not yet announced whether or not it will allow sportsbooks like bet365 to offer a pre-launch bonus, as has been the case in numerous states where online sports betting has been legalized.

With all that in mind, we'll take a look at the offer that is currently available to prospective bet365 users in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia to give potential sports bettors in Kentucky an idea of what could be headed their way in September.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus No Matter What

When it comes to new user promos in the legal online sports betting industry, there are typically two categories: guaranteed bonuses and bonus bets that convey after a loss. Bet365's offer to players in CO, IA, NJ, OH and VA happens to be the one with the lowest initial wager requirement ($1) and the highest guaranteed bonus ($200). Win or lose, any new player's first cash bet on the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL will earn them $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can then be applied to other games in any league. This bet $1, get $200 promo for new players represents the best value since last year's bet365 NFL promo code offer.

Kentucky Sports Betting History

There have been significant strides made for the legalization of sports betting in 2023. House Bill 551, which included the legalization of retail sports betting, as well as online sports betting, was approved by the House and Senate early in the year. The bill then landed on the desk of Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor then signed HB 551 into law on March 31, 2023.

The law allows for the official launch of in-person retail sports betting on September 7, 2023. Online sports betting in Kentucky, meanwhile, is set to officially launch in the Bluegrass State on September 28, 2023.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook

As noted above, Kentucky online sports betting is not yet live. That means if you're located in the Bluegrass State, you won't be able to download the bet365 app and place wagers until September 28, 2023 at the earliest. If you're in one of the other five states where bet365 is currently available, this is how you can sign up for the bet $1, get $200 offer:

Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM Secure $200 Bonus Bets With $1 NFL Wager Sign-Up Process Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM Enter the required personal information to set up an account, including your full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to unlock the offer Navigate to the game of your choice Pick a betting market in any NFL game Place a $1+ wager on the market of your choice States with Bet365 CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified August 8, 2023

In the event that your first cash bet wins, you'll get back your $1+ wager, a cash profit and the $200 in bonus bets. Even if your first bet loses, you will still receive a $200 return in bonus bets.

Bet365 Kentucky Deposit Methods

There are a number of deposit methods available to players in CO, IA, NJ, OH and VA. It stands to reason that the following options will be available to players in Kentucky:

Online banking

Credit or debit card

PayPal

PayNearMe

Skrill

Paysafecard

Cash @ cage

If you want to eventually withdraw funds via PayPal or Skrill, you'll need to first make a deposit via those methods.

Bet365 KY Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawing cash funds from a bet365 account is simple. Here are some of the options that could be available to Kentucky bettors once the app goes live:

Online banking

Credit or debit card

PayPal

Skrill

Cash @ cage

As noted above, withdrawing funds via PayPal or Skrill will first require a deposit to have been made via those methods.

Eligibility Requirements for Bet365 Kentucky

One of the most interesting things about Kentucky's sports betting law is that it allows for prospective bettors to place wagers if they're at least 18 years of age, as is the case with horse racing apps in the state. That stands in stark contrast to most other states, where the minimum betting age is 21. Multiple sportsbooks, including FanDuel Kentucky, Caesars Kentucky and BetMGM Kentucky have already stated that they will only accept players who are 21+. Regardless of the age requirement, players who want to sign up in the Bluegrass State will need to accept a geolocation verification to confirm they're within the state limits.

Customer Service

Bet365 has a variety of ways for players to get in touch with customer service. The options include detailed guides, email and live agents via chat and phone.

FAQ

On the top right of the home screen on the bet365 app and desktop site, you can find the help section. Within that section of the app, you can find an extensive FAQ with answers to a multitude of questions.

Live Chat

One of the most convenient ways to get in touch with customer service is chatting with a live agent. After navigating to the help section, click "Contact Us", which will present the live chat option. This is available 24/7.

Phone

Players who prefer to talk to an agent on the phone can do so 24/7. Under the contact tab, you'll find the bet365 toll-free number: 1-888-8-BET-365.

Email

Bet365 users who want to contact the sportsbook's customer support team via email can do so via the contact tab. Choosing the "Send Email" option will populate a form that will begin an email chain.

Bet365 Sportsbook Kentucky FAQ

Is the Bet365 Kentucky App Available Now?

No, the bet365 Kentucky app isn't currently available for betting on sports. The bet365 app is available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia, so if you're in one of those states, signing up with promo code NEWSXLM will activate a huge offer.

Can I Place Bets On Bet365 In Kentucky?

No, you cannot place bets on the bet365 app in Kentucky. That's because online sports betting won't go live in Kentucky until September 28, 2023.

How Do I Play Casino Slot and Table Games With Bet365 Kentucky?

You cannot play online casino games like slots or table games with bet365 or any other similar app. Online casino gaming is not legal in the state of Kentucky.

Is Online Casino Gaming Going to Be Legal In Kentucky?

As things currently stand, there is no legislation pending the governor's approval for online casino gaming. If that were to change, bet365 could potentially look to launch a casino app, as is the case in New Jersey.

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

