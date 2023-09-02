Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: $365 Pre-Launch Bonus + Up to $50 TD Offer

Bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY will unlock a $365 pre-registration bonus and up to $50 in TD bonuses.

The largest pre-registration offer in the Bluegrass State is now available with the new bet365 Kentucky promo code offer. Sports bettors who sign up with bet365 will activate a $365 bonus for launch day and the chance to earn up to $50 in TD bonuses as well.

Prospective sports bettors can earn significant bonuses when they pre-register for an account ahead of Kentucky's September 28, 2023, launch of legal online sports betting. If you sign up through our links and use bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY, you will lock-in $365 in bonus bets and up to $50 in TD-based bonuses.

We're less than a month away from Kentucky launching online sports betting. Eight online sports betting operators have been granted a license to operate, including bet365. Players who take the time to pre-register will have access to a $365 offer in bonus bets and more.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: $315 Pre-Launch Bonus + Up to $50 TD Offer

The pre-registration offer from bet365 Kentucky technically comes in two parts. Pre-registering will ensure access to a bet $1, get $365 bonus offer at launch. A mere $1 wager on any betting market in any game will earn players $365 in bonus bets that will convey no matter what.

Additionally, players who sign up early will also have access to another promo that will pay out a $10 bonus bet for each touchdown scored in a selected game. The maximum bonus new bettors will be able to earn is $50. As such, any player who signs up early could potentially walk away with up to $415 in bonus bets at launch.

Pre-Register With Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code NEWSKY

Signing up early with bet365 Kentucky is a straightforward process that should only take a few minutes to complete. If you want to earn $365 in bonus bets and up to $50 in additional bonuses, follow the instructions below:

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code for Pre-Registration Pre-Register for Up to $415 in Bonus Bets Sign-Up Process Sign up early to activate this bet365 promo code offer Finish pre-registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth Accept a geolocation verification request Bet365 Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified September 2, 2023

After the bet365 KY app goes live, you'll be able to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets and potentially earn up to $50 in TD bonuses. You can also then make a deposit to access additional offers.

In-App Offers After Launch

One area where bet365 sets itself apart from industry competitors is the in-app offers it makes available to users. This includes a 70% multi-sport parlay promo that will earn players a profit boost of up to 70% for a qualifying multi-sport wager. Bet365 also has Bet Boosts, which are featured enhanced odds markets available for various sports. Finally, bet365 typically offers multiple versions of an early payout promo. With these offers, bettors whose teams take a large enough lead will receive an early money line payout, even if their team goes on to lose the game.

Sign up early to apply bet365 Kentucky bonus code NEWSKY and earn $365 in bonus bets, as well as up to $50 in additional bonuses.

