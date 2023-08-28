Sports

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code Unlocks Up to $415 in Pre-Launch Bonuses

This bet365 Kentucky promo code offer will earn players up to $415 in pre-launch bonuses for players who register for an account. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The bet365 Kentucky app is now available for bettors in the Bluegrass State, allowing prospective players to lock-in up to $415 in pre-launch bonuses. Any bettor who pre-registers for this bet365 Kentucky promo code offer will earn a $365 guaranteed bonus, as well as up to $50 in TD bonuses when online sports betting launches on September 28, 2023.

Pre-registering for a legal online sportsbook is worthwhile for a number of reasons. Most notably, you can earn a significantly-larger $415 in bonuses with this bet365 Kentucky promo code offer than you'll find at any other sportsbook.

It's critical to note that legal online sports betting won't go live in Kentucky until September 28, 2023. However, pre-registering today will ensure you'll have up to $415 in bonus bets waiting in your account when the app goes live on that date.

Sign up early for this bet365 Kentucky promo code offer to earn up to $415 in guaranteed bonus bets ahead of the app's official launch.

The benefits to pre-registering with bet365 are many. First and foremost, pre-registering will establish an account well ahead of the date that Kentucky online sports betting goes live. That will allow you to avoid potential sign-up issues on launch day.

It's also important to note that the potential $415 bonus you'll receive for pre-registering is significantly higher than other sportsbooks, as well as what bet365 is offering in live markets ($200 bonus). As such, taking a few minutes out of your day to pre-register will be well worth it once the app allows for betting on sports on September 28, 2023.

How to Sign Up Early With Our Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code

Pre-registering for an account with bet365 Kentucky will only take a few short minutes to complete. Here's how to lock-in a $415 bonus with bet365:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up early to activate this bet365 promo code offer
  2. Finish pre-registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth
  3. Accept a geolocation verification request
Bet365 Kentucky Expected to LaunchSeptember 28, 2023
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 28, 2023

The $365 bonus will convey no matter what on launch day. The remaining $50 could hit your account $10 at a time in bonus bets depending on how many touchdowns are scored in a selected game.

Bet Boosts and More

Bet365 has a ton of additional ways to pick up winnings on a variety of sports. Once the app is live, players will be able to navigate to various sports tabs, which will reveal bet boosts. Bet boosts are enhanced odds markets that can either take the form of straight bets or same-game parlays. Additionally, bet365 routinely makes available promos that offer early payouts for money line bets, a 70% profit boost for multi-sport parlays and much more.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

