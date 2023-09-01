The latest bet365 Kentucky promo brings a $365 pre-registration bonus and up to $50 in TD bonuses when the app goes live.

Prospective sports bettors in the Bluegrass State can sign up with bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY now for a huge return when the app launches at the end of September. Pre-registering will earn players the chance to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets at launch, as well as qualify for up to $50 in touchdown bonuses.

The most lucrative new user promo in the industry is available to Kentucky bettors who pre-register with bet365 before September 28, 2023. Signing up via our links will automatically input bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY.

Sports betting was legalized earlier this year, but the state opted to set September 28 as the official date when sportsbooks can begin accepting wagers. In the meantime, players can sign up early for pre-registration offers.

Sign up with our bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY to lock-in a $365 pre-registration bonus and up to $50 in TD bonuses for launch.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo: Snag $365 Pre-Reg Bonus, Up to $50 TD Bonuses Today

While there are a few Kentucky pre-registration offers on the market, bet365's leads the way by a significant margin. Sportsbooks like FanDuel Kentucky and BetMGM Kentucky are offering a $100 pre-registration bonus. If you were to earn the full $50 TD bonus and take advantage of the $365 bonus offer, you'd end up with a guaranteed bonus that's 4x those offers.

How to Pre-Register for This Bet365 Kentucky Promo

Signing up with bet365 Kentucky is really simple. Complete the steps below to pre-register for an account:

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code for Pre-Registration Pre-Register for $365 in Bonus Bets and Up to $50 in TD Bonuses Sign-Up Process Sign up early with bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY Finish pre-registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth Accept a geolocation verification request Bet365 Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified September 1, 2023

As soon as the app goes live, you'll have the chance to bet $1 on any market and earn $365 in bonus bets win or lose. You'll then earn $10 in bonus bets for each TD scored in the game of your choice, up to $50.

Other Offers at Launch

When the app officially launches, you will need to make a $10 deposit, which will activate the $365 bonus offer. It'll also give you access to a number of in-app promos and bet boosts. The promos can range from profit boosts to early money line payout offers.

Pre-register with bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY to activate a $365 pre-launch bonus and up to $50 in TD bonuses.

