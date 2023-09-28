Bet365 Kentucky Unlocks $365 Bonus for Launch Weekend

Bet365 Kentucky
This bet365 Kentucky offer will start new players off with a $365 guaranteed bonus. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sign up with bet365 Kentucky today and start locking up bonuses for this weekend. Sports betting is officially live in Kentucky and that means bettors can start betting on everything from college football and the NFL to tennis and golf. If you sign up with bet365 Kentucky bonus code NEWSKY, you'll earn a $365 bonus with a $1+ wager.

bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Take advantage of this new bet365 Kentucky promo to score a 365-1 guaranteed payout. Create a new account and bet $1 or more on any game this weekend. This will trigger a $365 bonus.

The fun starts with Thursday Night Football tonight. The Lions and Packers are set to meet in a battle between NFC North rivals. Although there are still plenty of games left in the season, this one feels important as far as the NFC North division race goes.

The bet365 Kentucky app is one of the top sports betting apps in the country. We expect the same top-notch level of service available to new players in Kentucky. Sign up with this new promotion and start reaping the rewards.

New players on bet365 Kentucky can activate this offer and start with $365 in bonuses.

Bet365 Kentucky Triggers $365 in Bonuses

This new bet365 Sportsbook promo is as simple as it gets. New users in Kentucky only need to sign up, make a deposit of $10 or more and bet $1. From there, bettors will win $365 in bonuses.

The only real requirement for bettors is to wait for the selected game to finish. Once that happens, bettors will win $365 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

We recommend using this bet365 Kentucky promo on Thursday Night Football. That will unlock these bonus bets for college football and NFL games throughout the weekend.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Kentucky

Follow the steps below to register with bet365 Kentucky:

Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code NEWSKYBet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus for Any Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Activate this bet365 offer with promo code NEWSKY
  2. Set up a new account by filling in the required prompts with basic identifying information
  3. Verify your location to ensure you are within Kentucky state lines
  4. Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this exclusive offer
  5. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store
  6. Bet $1 on Lions-Packers or any other game this weekend to win $365 in bonuses
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 28, 2023
Information Verified ByRussell Joy

Regardless of how your bet settles, you will earn $365 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

While this bet365 promo is a great way for Kentucky bettors to get started, it's hardly the only way to win this weekend. We recommend downloading the app and checking out the promos page for other offers. This is a spot for bettors to find fresh new promotions every week.

The NFL early payout special is a unique offer that takes some of the risk out of moneyline betting. Opt into this offer and place a moneyline wager on any NFL team. If that selected team takes a lead of 17 points or more, you win your moneyline bet instantly.






Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.



About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
