Bet365 Ohio: Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Any Game This Week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A loaded sports week lies ahead and you can sign up with bet365 Ohio for a sizable guaranteed bonus. Players who register for an account will be able to bet $1, get $200 win or lose.

bet365 Ohio BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This offer from bet365 is a low-cost, high-upside new user promo. You can turn a mere $1 wager into a $200 bonus, even if your bet settles as a loss.

While the NFL Wild Card round doesn't kick off until the weekend, prospective bettors can sign up with bet365 Ohio now and access their bonus. All it takes is a $1 wager on any of the NBA or NHL games taking place this week to lock-in a $200 bonus for the weekend.

Sign up with bet365 Ohio for the chance to bet $1, get $200 with a bet on any game this week.

Get a $200 Bonus Win or Lose From bet365 Ohio

Given the importance of the NFL Playoffs, it stands to reason that most prospective sports bettors are on the hunt for NFL-based promos. This offer from bet365 is unique in that it's not tied to a specific sports league or bet type. That means you can load up with a $200 bonus for the NFL Wild Card Round by simply betting $1+ on any NBA or NHL game this week.

Ohioans have a pair of Cleveland Cavaliers games to pick from this week. On Tuesday night, the Cavs will be in Utah to take on the Jazz. On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers will welcome the Cavs to town. A $1+ bet on either of these games will earn you a $200 bonus win or lose.

How to Sign Up With bet365 Ohio

Registering with bet365 Ohio is a simple process. Getting your $200 bonus should also be a straightforward process. Follow this sign-up guide to get in on the action today:

Sign up

Enter the necessary information to establish an account

Select a deposit method from the list of available options

Make a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this promo

Navigate to the game of your choice

Wager $1+ on any betting market

After your first bet settles, win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. You can use these bonus bets on other games with available betting odds. If your initial wager wins, you'll get back your initial wager and a cash profit.

NFL Wild Card Round

Although we're still a few days away from the NFL Wild Card round, it's never too early to take a look at the matchups. On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to San Francisco to take on their NFC West foe, the 49ers. In prime time on Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday's slate has a number of exciting matchups. The Miami Dolphins will hope to have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back under center when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. After that game, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. Sunday Night Football will feature an AFC North battle, when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals. In the final game of the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Register for a bet365 Ohio account to bet $1, get a $200 bonus when you wager on any game this week.

bet365 Ohio BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.