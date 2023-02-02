Everything We Know About Bethel Murder-Suicide Case

Traci-Marie Jones, 52, was killed by her husband a week after she obtained a court order to keep him away from her, according to a report.

The bodies of Traci Jones and her husband, 58-year-old Lester Jones, were found at their Reservoir Street home in Bethel, Connecticut on January 31 around 10:50 p.m., according to a report by Newstimes, a Danbury, Connecticut newspaper.

Authorities found the pair both suffering from gunshot wounds and attempted to administer medical treatment.

Traci Jones was pronounced dead at the scene while Lester Jones was taken to hospital before being pronounced dead.

According to a court order, Traci Jones' husband was told that he must not have any contact with her, was required to stay at least 100 yards from her and to surrender all firearms and ammunition.

The court order was filed on January 24, a week before the shooting happened, according to NewsTimes. The court filing noted that Lester Jones was allegedly in possession of "one or more firearms."

The identity of the pair was not initially announced by authorities but was revealed on Wednesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The office determined that Traci Jones' death was a homicide while her husband's was a suicide, according to a News 12 report.

Raghib Allie-Brennan, a state representative serving the area, offered his condolences to the family, friends and neighbors following the incident.

In a statement he said: "I am again, proudly leading efforts in the State House to advocate for victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. It is incumbent upon us to stop these preventable tragedies.

A friend and neighbor of Traci Jones, Aurora Daley, told local media she was shocked at hearing the news.

"I would have never expected this. Never, never," Daley told News 12.

"She was a very fun human being. She was a wonderful mom. She was a wonderful friend. She was a hairdresser. She knows everybody.

"This is going to be rough for our community. This is a really tight-knit community. She was just a good-hearted human being."

Newsweek has contacted the Bethel, Connecticut Police Department.

The Everytown for Gun Safety non-profit organization has said every month an average of 70 women are shot and killed by their partner, in a report last updated on January 26, 2022.

The report continued: "Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious public health problem that affects millions of American women, with far-reaching impacts not only for individual victims but also for their families, their communities and our economy.

"Although IPV affects people of all genders and sexual orientations, the impact of abuse, including rates of severe physical violence and violence inflicted with a firearm, is predominantly experienced by women with male partners.

"Guns amplify the inherent power and control dynamics characteristic of abusive intimate relationships, whether as lethal weapons to injure and kill or as a tool to inflict emotional abuse without ever firing a bullet."

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours every day.