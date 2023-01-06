Bethenny Frankel Says Prince Harry Oversharing: Meghan's 'Pap Smear' Next?

Bethenny Frankel has accused Prince Harry of oversharing in his upcoming memoir and thinks the next step will be for him to document his wife Meghan Markle getting a pap smear.

The ex-Real Housewives of New York City star spoke out about Harry as more revelations and leaks from his forthcoming book Spare were released. The latest excerpts to drop include Harry detailing a fight he had with brother Prince William, his thoughts on William's thinning hair, and Harry's past with drugs.

Speaking on TikTok, Frankel said Harry has started oversharing details from his life. "Is it too late to change the name of Harry's book to Dirty Harry Laundry?" she asked her million followers on the social media platform.

Referencing the latest news of William allegedly attacking Harry, Frankel said, "If I had a nickel for every person who's thrown down with a family member—a brother?"

"How much more are we going—are we going with Meghan to get a pap smear? I mean, what's next? Honestly," Frankel said.

Suggesting more hypotheticals for what Harry could share next, Frankel continued: "I feel like I'm gonna be in a rectal exam with Harry and William. We get it. We got it. What else are we going to do? Like, high colonics with the Royals?"

Earlier this week, Frankel had already addressed Harry's sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. She said she was sick of seeing the British royal over her timeline. However, with the new release from Harry, Frankel has changed her mind.

"We understand that s*** went down. It's family stuff like, it's gonna be crazy. It's just so funny. Now I'm really leaning in. Say more. Say more so I can say more. I was saying stop it. I'm wrong. Keep it going. I want to hear what's gonna happen next."

Addressing the impending launch of the memoir, Frankel said she has no intention of buying it because Harry has already received enough money from Netflix. Last month, the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast host said the Sussexes' Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, was a "smash and grab job for money."

"I will not pay the money. We gave him a couple of hundred million in cash and prizes but no, it's not enough. It's not enough," she said.

Frankel ended her TikTok video with an alternative title suggestion for the memoir. "Harry should have named his book Mention It All. Mention It All. I'm dying," she said, laughing.

Spare is set to be available internationally on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Before that, interviews Harry gave to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, and to Tom Bradby for British broadcaster ITV will air on Sunday, January 8.