Bethenny Frankel Slams Prince Harry '60 Minutes' Interview—'Groundhog Day'

Ex-Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has taken aim at Prince Harry in her latest viral TikTok video, responding to the news that he has recorded a sit-down interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS' 60 Minutes to air ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare this month.

Frankel told fans, "can we be done!" with the prince and Meghan Markle, after a clip from his interview with Cooper was released in which he describes the royal family's silence about issues faced by the couple as "betrayal."

The announcement of the interview with Cooper comes as Britain's ITV has also secured a 40-minute sit-down with the royal to be aired on Sunday ahead of Spare's release on January 10.

The new round of interviews comes less than a month after the release of Harry & Meghan, the six-part Netflix docuseries in which the couple reopened old wounds with a range of bombshell claims against the royal family, including that Prince William terrified Harry by screaming at him during a 2020 meeting.

"I just looked at my feed and I saw Harry talking to Anderson Cooper. Is this new content? Is this 2023? I feel like it's groundhog day!" Frankel told her million TikTok followers on Sunday.

"I woke up, I'm Billy Murray and the groundhog is telling me what the weather is again. Can we be done now? When do we get to be done, 2024?

"We watched it. We got it. We're sorry. Racism exists. The monarchy is archaic. You had a rough time of it. Here's a couple of hundred million for your podcast, book and documentary and go with god and enjoy your life with your beautiful wife and family in the United States of America," she continued.

Referencing the prince's troubled relationships with members of his family in Britain, the reality star said: "Since you can't stand those people so much, you never have to speak to them again if you don't want to and you never have to go to the U.K. again."

"We want the Ferber method," she concluded. "We want the babies to just stop crying and we're going to leave them in the other room but you guys just want to be held and picked up and keep whining."

This is not the first time that Frankel has been outspoken in her criticism of Harry and Meghan.

Most recently, in December, the star lampooned the Sussexes Netflix series for being a "smash and grab job for money."

"If you are being trolled by the media, the royal family gave you the advice to say nothing because that's the advice that most very famous people are given," she said in another TikTok video. "If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they—and Meghan in particular—just keep wanting to tell us more."

Previously, Frankel's harshest criticism has been of Meghan, something she has doubled down on after coming under fire for tweeting negatively about the duchess following her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w@Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," she wrote at the time, before later tweeting an apology.

Frankel's latest tirades have been less forgiving and more explicit in their criticism.

In September, she took to her podcast JustB to critique Meghan's recent media outputs in an episode titled "The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace."

"I don't think people like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people," she told listeners. "I think she's sanctimonious and I think there's this subtext of elevation. She's up there, we're down here…She's very self-important and she's very much like a Housewife in that she can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant."

Prince Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes will air on Sunday, January 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Newsweek approached representatives of Frankel and Prince Harry for comment.

