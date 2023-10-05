BetMGM Bonus Code for Bears-Commanders: Get $1,500 TNF Bet Tonight

Our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,500 Thursday Night Football bet for Bears-Commanders.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Thursday Night Football kicks of tonight with an NFC showdown between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. You can sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,500 first bet for TNF.

If you take advantage of this offer from BetMGM, your first wager will either earn you a cash profit with a win or five bonus bets with a loss. You won't need to manually input a BetMGM bonus code as long as you register through the links on this page.

The winless Bears will head to FedExField to take on the Washington Commanders. Washington has lost consecutive games after starting off the season 2-0. Chicago nearly pulled off a victory in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, but failed to get the job done. You can wager up to $1,500 on any betting market as part of this offer knowing that you'll get a second chance if your first wager loses.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,500 TNF bet for Bears-Commanders.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Bears-Commanders: Get $1,500 TNF Bet Tonight

You'll have the freedom to pick any game or player market as part of this offer from BetMGM. Whether you want to play it simple with a cash wager on the Bears or Commanders to win the game or cover the spread or place a bet on which team will be the first to score 10 points is up to you.

You could even choose a player prop like Justin Fields to score a TD or Sam Howell to throw for 3+ TDs. A number of player props come with longer odds than a money line bet, which means you'd earn a bigger cash profit with a win. A loss, however, would earn you five bonus bets to use on other games. For example, if you wager $200 on Howell to throw for 3+ TDs, but he fails to do so, you'd get back five $40 bonus bets that you could then use to bet on other NFL Week 5 matchups and more.

Getting In On the Action With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Registering with BetMGM is as easy as it gets. If you want to get your first cash wager of up to $1,500 backed by the sportsbook, complete the steps below:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$1,500 First-Bet Offer for Bears-Commanders Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a BetMGM account
  2. Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Fill out the necessary information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth
  4. Create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Make a deposit of at least $10 to activate the offer
  7. Bet up to $1,500 on any market that's available for TNF
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 5, 2023

BetMGM will refund your wager and credit your account with cash winnings if your bet wins. If it loses, however, you'd receive five bonus bets that you could wager with on a single game or as many as five.

MLB Postseason Bet Insurance Token

If you're looking for an offer outside of the NFL, BetMGM has you covered with a promo for the MLB Postseason. With the MLB Postseason bet insurance token offer, you'll be able to place a qualifying wager with minimum odds of -300 knowing that you can get back a bonus bet with a loss. The maximum bonus bet value you'll receive through this promo is $10.

Grab a $1,500 first-bet offer for Thursday Night Football when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
