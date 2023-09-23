BetMGM Bonus Code for College Football: Grab $1,500 First-Bet Offer

BetMGM bonus code
Signing up with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock for you a $1,500 first-bet offer for college football. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A huge day of college football matchups is on tap and our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a massive offer. Register for a BetMGM account to earn a $1,500 first-bet offer that will back your first cash wager with bonus bets.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

It doesn't matter which college football matchup you choose to wager on. Signing up via our links will apply our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK, which will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Oregon will play host to Colorado, who enters the week as the most talked about team in the nation. Ole Miss will travel to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide, while Oregon State takes on Washington State. The biggest game of the day will take place in prime time, as Notre Dame hosts Ohio State. BetMGM will back your first cash wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets no matter what.

Grab a $1,500 first-bet offer for any college football game today when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

BetMGM Bonus Code for College Football: Grab $1,500 First-Bet Offer

BetMGM has one of the most unique offers in legal online sports betting. That's due in large part to the sheer size of the promo. New players who sign up for an account via our links will receive a first-bet offer of up to $1,500 for use on any game in college football today. If your first bet on the game of your choice wins, you'll take home a cash profit. A loss, however, also comes with a bonus.

You'll be able to pick any betting market in any game with this offer. If you want to wager $500 on Penn State to win at home, you could choose to go that way. Instead, you could wager $500 on Ohio State to cover the spread on the road against Notre Dame. If your wager were to lose, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets, which you could use on other college football games today or NFL games tomorrow.

Register With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Prospective bettors who sign up via the links on this page will receive a first-bet offer of up to $1,500. Follow our instructions below to register for an account:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any College Football Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account
  2. Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Complete the required information sections with your full name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth
  4. Create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Add $10+ to your account
  7. Bet up to $1,500 on any market in the college football game of your choice
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2023

If your first bet wins, BetMGM will return your cash wager along with a cash profit. A loss will earn you five equal bonus bets totaling up to $1,500 that you can apply to other games.

Other Ways to Win

Once you've placed your first cash wager, you will become eligible to opt-into in-app promos. This can range from featured same-game parlays to an MLB same-game parlay insurance offer that will back a qualifying bet with bonus bets. There are also odds boosts available for college football, NFL, MLB and more.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any college football game.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC