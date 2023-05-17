Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will begin a series that could go the distance and if you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK, you will earn a $1,000 first bet to use on any market. That means a winning bet will earn you cash, while a losing bet will earn you a second chance via bonus bets.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Basketball fans can wager up to $1,000 on any betting market in Game 1 of Heat-Celtics on Wednesday with this BetMGM bonus code offer. Simply register via the links on this page to get your first bet backed by BetMGM.

It's a repeat of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will look to avenge last season's loss in this round against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The major difference between last season's series and this one's is that Boston will have home court advantage.

Secure a $1,000 first bet when you sign up and apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK ahead of Heat-Celtics Game 1.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Heat-Celtics Brings $1,000 NBA Bet

The oddsmakers at BetMGM initially listed the Boston Celtics as an eight-point favorite, but that's actually moved to Boston (-8.5) as of writing. In terms of the money line, Boston is a -350 favorite. If you were to wager $700 on the Celtics to win and they do, you'd stand to make $200 in cash winnings. If they lose, however, it would trigger the new user offer from BetMGM.

Some sportsbooks that back a player's first cash bet will return a one-shot bonus bet. Rather than following suit, BetMGM has opted to offer five bonus bets of equal value instead. As such, a losing $700 wager would earn you five $140 bonus bets with a loss. You could then use them on other games in the NBA or NHL Playoffs, as well as Major League Baseball.

How to Sign Up With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

If you would like to get in on the action with BetMGM ahead of Game 1 of Heat-Celtics, you will need to register for an account. It will only take a few minutes to complete the sign-up process and lock-in a $1,000 first bet. Here's what you'll need to do to get this offer:

Sign up with BetMGM

Enter BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK

Fill out the required information fields with your full name, address, date of birth and phone number

Choose one of the available deposit methods

Make a deposit of at least $10

Place your first wager of up to $1,000 on any Heat-Celtics market

BetMGM will return your wager along with cash winnings if your first bet is victorious. If it loses, however, you will receive five equal bonus bets to use on other games.

Odds Boosts for Game 1 of Heat-Celtics

As if the $1,000 first-bet offer for new users wasn't enough, BetMGM has even more ways to get value as a sportsbook user. This includes a number of odds boosts, which appear above each matchup when you click on a sports league's tab.

You could, for example, get the "Lion's Boost" of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to each make 3+ three-pointers and the Celtics to win at +290 odds. There are also featured one-game parlays available, such as Jaylen Brown to score 20+ points, Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points and the Celtics to win a +220 odds, as well as Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points, Butler to record 5+ assists and Butler to record 8+ rebounds at +360 odds.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for Game 1 of Heat-Celtics.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.