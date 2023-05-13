Baseball and hockey fans have plenty to look forward to on Saturday. There are 15 MLB games set to take place, while the NHL has a heated Game 6 on the schedule for Saturday night. You can get two chances to earn your first win with BetMGM when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

One great thing about this BetMGM bonus code offer is that it's applicable to any of Saturday's games in Major League Baseball or the Stars-Kraken game. Registering through our links will earn you up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first cash wager on any game settles as a loss.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
Promo code: NEWSWEEK
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to Get $1,000 First-Bet Offer for MLB, NHL Playoffs

Currently, most legal online sportsbooks are offering one of two new user promo structures. One is a guaranteed return in bonus bets, while the other is a higher-upside, fully-backed first bet on the sportsbook. BetMGM's offer falls into the latter category, as your first cash bet will be backed with up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which will convey as five separate bonus bets if your cash bet loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,000 First-Bet Offer for Saturday's MLB Games and the NHL Playoffs Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new BetMGM account Registering will automatically apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the necessary information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number and birthdate Enter your email address and create a new password Select a deposit method, such as online banking or PayPal Add $10 or more to activate the $1,000 first-bet offer Wager of up to $1,000 on any betting market in the MLB or NHL game of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified May 13, 2023

If you're looking for a great way to find additional value beyond the $1,000 first-bet offer, BetMGM has you covered. They've got multiple one-game parlay insurance promos available, including one for MLB games and another for the NHL.

In terms of odds boosts, there are plenty available. Click on the NHL or MLB tab to see the most up-to-date enhanced odds markets. You could get Bryce Harper to record 1+ RBIs and the Phillies to win at +220 odds. Another offer is available with +450 odds on the Dodgers to cover (-1.5), Julio Urias to strike out 6+ batters and Mookie Betts to record 1+ hits.

Major League Baseball Takes Center Stage On Saturday

Considering that there are 15 games on tap in Major League Baseball on Saturday alone, it's worth diving into some of the more intriguing matchups. The Atlanta Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder on Saturday afternoon in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Elder has started the season 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA. He'll be opposed by Jose Berrios, who is 3-3 on the season with a 4.91 ERA.

The reigning National League champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, will see Ranger Suarez make his first start of the regular season following a strong postseason run to the World Series. He'll be facing the Colorado Rockies, who will trot out Ryan Feltner in this one. Feltner has a 5.08 ERA this season to go along with a 2-2 record.

Can the Kraken Force Game 7?

In a postseason that began with a number of lengthy series, the NHL has already seen the Eastern Conference Final matchup get established in two five-game series. The Western Conference is a different story, as there remains the potential for a pair of Game 7s. Seattle will host Dallas in a do-or-die Game 6. After taking down the Stars 7-2 in Game 3, the Kraken held a 2-1 series lead and appeared poised to win the series. Back-to-back wins by Dallas have put Seattle on the brink of elimination. Seattle will need home-ice advantage to put them over the top and force a potential Monday Game 7.

BetMGM has a couple of featured one-game parlays that you can take advantage of ahead of Game 6. The first includes Jared McCann to score 1+ goals and the Kraken to win at +340 odds. If you're leaning toward the Stars winning, you can get Joe Pavelski to score 1+ goals, the Stars to win and 6+ total goals scored at +360 odds.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for MLB games and the NHL Playoffs.

