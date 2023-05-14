Boston and Philadelphia will go head-to-head with an Eastern Conference Finals berth on the line this afternoon. You can wager up to $1,000 on Game 7 with a second chance in hand if you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

This Mother's Day matinee tips off at 3:30 PM ET at the TD Garden in Boston. After a series full of surprises, only one team can advance with a win on Sunday afternoon. You can get a $1,000 first bet that comes with the backing of up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to Get $1,000 NBA First Bet for 76ers-Celtics Game 7

One of the things that usually gives new bettors pause is the idea that if their first cash bet loses, they're left with nothing. BetMGM has put together an offer for new users that takes away some of that concern. If your first cash wager wins, you'll earn a cash profit and BetMGM will return your initial wager. However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with five bonus bets totaling your first stake of up to $1,000. You can use the bonus bets on games this week in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

One thing that's clear leading up to Game 7 is the oddsmakers' belief that this game is the Celtics' to lose. Boston is a strong 6.5-point favorite at home, while their money line odds of -275 are strong. If you were to wager $825 at those odds and the Celtics win, you would pick up a $300 cash profit to go with getting back your stake. If you were to lose, you would get back five $165 bonus bets ($825 total) to use on other games this week.

There are quite a few other markets you can bet on with your first bet or another. Getting James Harden to record a double-double at +100 odds seems like something of a no-brainer, while getting him to record a triple-double at +775 odds is a longer shot. If you believe Jayson Tatum will have a big game from beyond the arc, you can take him to make 5+ three-pointers at +240 odds.

Game 7 Could Be Jayson Tatum's Signature Performance

There are other names that will be focused on in Game 7, including Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, but the one player who needs to have a big game is Jayson Tatum. After coming up short in last season's NBA Finals, Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart and the rest of the Celtics vowed to get back to the pinnacle of the sport and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

To this point in this series, Jayson Tatum has had some standout performances, but also some oddly complacent ones. He dropped 39 points in a Game 1 loss at home and a 36-point performance in a Game 5 loss at home. In Game 2, he only attempted seven shots from the field, hitting just one in a seven-point outing. He most recently struggled to get anything going through three quarters in Game 6, but turned it on in the fourth quarter, where he scored 16 of his 19 points on the night. If he starts out aggressive in Game 7 and hits from deep, this could be a blowout.

Can Joel Embiid Finally Take Down the Celtics?

Joel Embiid once responded to a question about the 76ers-Celtics' rivalry with the quip, "This is not a rivalry... they always kick our ***." This Eastern Conference Semifinals series is the closest that Joel Embiid has ever been to taking down a Celtics squad that has tormented him throughout his career. Through three quarters in Game 6, it appeared Embiid and the Sixers were well on their way to exorcising some postseason demons by advancing out of the second round. Instead, Philadelphia fell apart in the fourth quarter, scoring a meager 13 points while Jayson Tatum went off for 16 points alone for the Celtics.

In Game 7, Embiid has the chance to take over the game. He's been largely unguardable and has gotten the the free throw line 10.8 times per game in this series. The real question is if he'll shoot any better than what's averaged through five games (44.8%) and if he'll find any semblance of a shot from beyond the arc, where's he's only converted 25.0% of his chances this series. If he can have a standout MVP performance, Philadelphia could win this game. If not, it'll be another early exit at the hands of the Celtics.

