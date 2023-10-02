Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants will be under the prime time lights tonight and our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will earn bettors a new user promo that stands up to the spotlight. Registering with BetMGM will earn you a fully-backed first bet for Monday Night Football.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you want to have a safety net of sorts when placing your first cash wager, BetMGM's new user offer is worth considering. You won't need to enter a BetMGM bonus code when you sign up through our links.

Seattle enters MetLife Stadium as a slight favorite on the road. The Seahawks are 2-1 on the season and could pull to within a game of the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers with a victory. The Giants, meanwhile, are 1-2 and find themselves in the basement of the NFC East. None of that matters for your first bet, however, as you can either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance with a loss.

Grab a $1,500 first-bet offer by signing up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and wagering on MNF.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: $1,500 First Bet for Seahawks-Giants MNF

BetMGM's new user offer is one of the most flexible in the industry, allowing players to choose any game or player market. If you want to back the Giants to win with a $100 wager at +110 odds, you'd earn a $110 cash profit and your stake back with a win. However, if your bet loses, you'd receive five $20 bonus bets ($100 total) to use on other games.

You could instead place a bet on a player prop with longer odds. A $100 bet on DK Metcalf to score the game's first TD at +950 odds would earn you a $950 cash profit with a win. If you think Daniel Jones will find his way into the end zone, that market is available at +125 odds.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Signing up with BetMGM is a straightforward process that should only take a few short minutes to complete. Here's how to get in on the action with BetMGM this week:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Tonight's MNF Game Sign-Up Process Register for a BetMGM account Use BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth Create a new password Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add at least $10 to your account Bet up to $1,500 on any market available for Monday Night Football States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified October 2, 2023

If your first bet settles as a win, you'll get back a cash profit. A win will earn you five equal bonus bets for use on other matchups in the NFL and more this week.

MNF Offers

After placing your first wager of up to $1,500, you'll have the chance to opt-into even more new user offers. This includes multiple promos for Monday Night Football. One offer comes with a 33% parlay boost token, which allows you to combine a MNF market with other markets available in baseball and more.

There's also a 50% pro football same-game parlay boost token available for any qualifying wager. As long as your bet meets the odds requirements, you'll get a huge boost to your potential cash winnings.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,500 first bet for Seahawks-Giants on MNF.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.