Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions prepare to take the field in the first game of the NFL regular season, sports bettors can get in on the action with a huge BetMGM bonus code offer. Players who sign up with our promo code NEWSWEEK will receive a $1,500 first-bet offer for Thursday's matchup.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The latest BetMGM bonus code offer will give new users the chance to wager up to $1,500 on any betting market with the backing of the sportsbook. If your first cash wager settles as a loss, you'll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets for use on other games.

Thursday night's matchup between the Chiefs and Lions marks the beginning of a highly-anticipated season of NFL action. The Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North, due in part to Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets this past off-season. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are once again favored to win it all.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,500 first-bet offer that you can use on Lions-Chiefs or another game this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: $1,500 NFL First-Bet Offer for Lions-Chiefs

When it comes to first-bet offers, this BetMGM NFL promo code offer leads the way by a significant margin. While some sportsbooks will back a player's first cash wager of up to $500 or $1,000, BetMGM has upped the ante to $1,500. That means if you wager up to $1,500 on the Lions-Chiefs game or any other NFL Week 1 matchup, you'll either earn a cash profit with a win or bonus bets with a loss.

If, for example, you bet $100 on the Chiefs to win, you'd secure cash winnings and BetMGM would refund your wager. However, if the Chiefs lose, you would receive five $20 bonus bets ($100 total) to use on other NFL matchups in Week 1. What's especially valuable about this offer is that you could conceivably use the bonus bets on five different games.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Any prospective bettor who wants to take advantage of this BetMGM offer can do so by signing up for an account. Our registration guide below will walk you through the process:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Lions-Chiefs Sign-Up Process Register for an account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections to confirm your identity, such as you full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number Create a new password Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,500 on any market in Lions-Chiefs game States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 7, 2023

Keep in mind that if your first cash wager settles as a loss, you will receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This will convey as five bonus bets of equal value totaling the initial wager. If you're in the Bluegrass State, you can pre-register with BetMGM Kentucky in time for the app's launch on September 28, 2023.

NFL Specials

Sports bettors who want to wager on special markets for the NFL season can do so by heading to the NFL tab. There you'll find the specials tab, which includes a number of interesting markets. You could, for example, bet on any team to go 0-17 in the regular season (Yes: +1000, No: -2500). On the other hand, you can get +1000 odds on any team to go 17-0 or -2500 odds on no teams to finish 17-0.

Other specials include which team will finish with the most regular season wins, as well as four- and six-game parlays for teams to finish with 6+, 8+, 10+ and 12+ wins. There are also multi-team parlays for teams to make the postseason.

Sports bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will earn a $1,500 first-bet offer for use on Lions-Chiefs.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.