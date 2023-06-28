BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: $1K First Bet for MLB Wednesday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you're a baseball fan, you're in luck, as Wednesday night's MLB offerings come with some must-see matchups. There's a sensational BetMGM bonus code offer available for the game of your choice that will back your first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Signing up with bonus code NEWSWEEK will lock-in this offer tonight.

The Baltimore Orioles will play host to the Cincinnati Reds at Camden Yards this evening. Kyle Gibson will get the start for the Orioles. He's 8-5 this season with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts. Luke Weaver will get the nod for the Reds. He's struggled to this point, posting a 1-2 record with a 6.86 ERA and 53 strikeouts. You can wager on this game or another matchup and earn back bonus bets if your first bet loses.

While BetMGM's $1,000 first-bet offer is one of a few fully-backed first bets on the market, there's a unique element that makes this one a standout. Most sportsbooks will refund a single bonus bet with a loss. BetMGM, on the other hand, will credit your account with five equal bonus bets if your wager loses.

That means if you bet $300 on the San Diego Padres to cover the spread against the Pittsburgh Pirates, you'd secure five $60 bonus bets. You could then use the bonus bets on games in the later window or at any point this week. You could even use some of the bonus bets on MLB games and others on another league.

BetMGM has made registering for an account quite simple. If you follow the instructions below, you'll secure a $1,000 first bet, which can be used on any game or player market in the MLB game of your choice:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for Any MLB Game Sign-Up Process Register for an account Use BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and birthdate Create a new password Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any market in the MLB game of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified June 28, 2023

Remember, if your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager and BetMGM will add cash winnings to your account. If your first bet loses, you'll receive five bonus bets totaling your initial stake. These bonus bets can be used on games in any sports league.

Odds Boosts for MLB Matchups

If you navigate to the MLB tab or a specific game, you'll find a number of enhanced odds markets. Each of these odds boosts can be added to your bet slip with a simple click. Let's take a look at some of the top odds boosts for Wednesday night's action:

Orioles, Padres and Mets all to win (+340)

Lion's Boost : Trea Turner to record 2+ hit and Phillies to win (+400)

: Trea Turner to record 2+ hit and Phillies to win (+400) Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each to record 1+ RBIs, Phillies to win and 9+ total runs scored (+775)

Andrew McCutchen to record 1+ RBIs, Pirates to win and 9+ total runs scored (+800)

