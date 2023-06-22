Our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any MLB game this week.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Thursday's MLB slate features a number of big matchups, which you can bet on with a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM. Registering with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK will earn you a fully-backed first bet to use on the betting market of your choice.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Major League Baseball has taken center stage in the sports world and you can bet on any market with BetMGM's backing. If your first bet on the MLB game of your choice settles as a loss, you'll earn five bonus bets to use on other games.

The San Diego Padres will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. After that, the New York Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. If you wager on either of these games or any other MLB matchup, you'll either earn a cash win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

Sign up with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK to activate a $1,000 first bet for any MLB game.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Activate $1K MLB Offer

BetMGM has continued to offer a sizable $1,000 first bet throughout the Major League Baseball season. While a fully-backed first bet offer is one of the more common offers on the market. BetMGM's is unique in that a losing bet would earn five equal bonus bets rather than a single bonus bet. What that means is you would have the chance to use bonus bets across different games and leagues.

If, for example, you wager $200 on the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Kansas City Royals, you can earn a cash profit with a win. A loss, however, wouldn't leave you empty-handed. BetMGM would issue five $40 bonus bets to your account for use on other games in Major League Baseball and more.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

New bettors who want to get in on the action with BetMGM can do so within minutes. We've put together a registration guide below, which will walk you through the sign-up process:

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK

Provide your full legal name, birthdate, email address, phone number and residential address

Pick a deposit method and add $10+ to unlock the first-bet offer

Choose any betting market in the MLB game of your choice

Wager up to $1,000

If your first bet loses, you will receive five bonus bets, which you can spread across betting markets in any sports leagues. If your wager wins, however, you'll get back your stake along with cash winnings.

MGM Rewards and More

All new and existing BetMGM players will have access to even more potential ways to win. Within the sportsbook, there are odds boosts added throughout the day in the MLB tab, as well as above each individual matchup. The promos section of the app also rotates a variety of offers.

Players who sign up with BetMGM will be enrolled in the MGM Rewards program. Every bet you place can earn you reward points, which can earn you dining perks, hotel stays and more.

Register with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to snag a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any MLB game

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.