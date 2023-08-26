BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,000 first bet for any betting market in the Notre Dame-Navy game.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The college football season kicks off with a game in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday afternoon and you can earn a $1,000 first-bet offer by signing up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK. You'll either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any prospective player can either secure a cash win or a second chance in bonus bets by registering for the latest BetMGM bonus code offer. In fact, players won't even need to enter a code if they sign up through the links on this page.

Navy and Notre Dame find themselves in the unique position of not only playing in the first game of the college football season, but also doing so in another country. Given the parity that exists in college football and the variables provided by a neutral site game, BetMGM's new offer is especially valuable. That's because a loss would earn you a second chance, rather than leaving you empty-handed.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer when you sign up with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK ahead of the Notre Dame-Navy game.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Activates $1,000 First Bet for Notre Dame-Navy

Notre Dame has been installed as the No. 13 team in the country entering this season, while Navy is unranked to start. All eyes in the college football world will be on this game, which will begin a seven-game slate set for Saturday. The latest new user promo from BetMGM is an especially valuable one in that you'll either earn a win or a second chance in bonus bets.

With this offer from BetMGM, you will lock-in up to $1,000 in bonus bets from the sportsbook, which will back your initial cash wager. Since this promo allows for betting on any market, you can opt to bet on either team's money line or a prop bet with longer odds. If you were to bet $300 on Navy to pull off the upset, but they lose, you'd receive five $60 bonus bets, which could then be applied to other games in college football and more this weekend.

Sign Up With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

BetMGM has made registering for an account an incredibly straightforward process. If you want to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer, you'll need to complete the following steps:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,000 First-Bet Offer for Notre Dame-Navy Game Sign-Up Process Register for an account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the necessary information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth Create a new password Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any market in the Notre Dame-Navy game States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified August 25, 2023

Keep in mind that BetMGM will only issue bonus bets to your account if your first cash wager loses. This would convey as five equal bonus bets that could be used on other games. If you're in Kentucky, the good news is that BetMGM Kentucky is set to launch at the end of September.

More Offers This Weekend

BetMGM typically makes a number of in-app promos available ahead of some big sports weekends. If you check the college football tab ahead of Notre Dame-Navy, you'll find odds boosts for the game, as well as additional promos.

The promos aren't limited to college football. For example, there's a same-game parlay insurance promo available to new users who opt-in and bet on any MLB game this weekend. If your qualifying SGP loses by exactly one leg, BetMGM will refund your account with up to $25 in bonus bets.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer that you can use on the Notre Dame-Navy game.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.