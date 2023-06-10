Our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK unlocks a $1,000 bet for use on any bout taking place at UFC 289.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

MMA fans are in for a treat on Saturday night with co-main events scheduled for UFC 289. You can secure a $1,000 first-bet offer today by signing up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK, which will back your initial wager with bonus bets that will convey if your bet loses.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will earn a $1,000 first bet to use on any UFC 289 bout. A win will earn you a cash profit, while a loss will secure five bonus bets for you to use on other bouts and games.

UFC 289 has two tremendous bouts at the top of the main card. The first co-main event features a lightweight bout. No. 1 Charles Oliveira will take on No. 4 Beneil Dariush. In the main event, No. 5 Irene Aldana will take on women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a title bout. You can bet on either co-main event or another main card bout as part of this promo.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer that you can use on any UFC 289 bout.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Activates $1K Bet for UFC 289

Amanda Nunes has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. Irene Aldana will enter the bantamweight title bout as a significant underdog, but upsets happen all the time on UFC's biggest stage. Charles Oliveira will enter the octagon for the first time since being submitted in October by Islam Makhachev. One has to think that Oliveira is biding his time until he can challenge for the lightweight championship.

It doesn't matter which bout you choose to bet on when it comes to BetMGM's new user offer. You're also not limited to picking a fighter to win the bout outright. If you want to pursue a larger cash profit than by taking Oliveira to win his bout, you could get longer odds on him to win by KO/TKO. If your bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit. A loss will earn you five bonus bets to use on the main event and games in other sports leagues.

Sign Up With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

New bettors who want to secure this $1,000 first-bet offer can get in on the action by registering for an account. We've compiled the required registration steps into a guide, which you can find below:

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK



Input your full legal name, email address, phone number, date of birth and residential address

Add $10+ via online banking, a credit/debit card, PayPal or another method

Select any betting market in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Bet up to $1,000 on that market

If your initial cash wager settles as a win, you'll get back your bet, as well as cash winnings. However, if your first bet loses, you will receive five bonus bets from BetMGM. These bonus bets will total your initial wager of up to $1,000.

Odds Boosts and More

Not only can you take advantage of a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM when signing up, you can also find in-app promos and odds boosts. BetMGM's in-app promos are updated daily, with UFC promos typically dropping a few hours before the main card begins.

If you navigate to the MMA tab, you'll find odds boosts and featured UFC 289 parlays. One of these parlays comes with +475 odds on Beneil Dariush, Aiemann Zahabi and Maria Oliveira all to win. There's another UFC 289 parlay consisting of Amanda Nunes, Dan Ige and Eryk Anders all to win at +310 odds.

Grab a $1,000 first-bet offer for UFC 289 when you register for this BetMGM bonus code offer.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.