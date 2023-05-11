On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will look to move onto the conference finals, while the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns will fight to force Game 7. Sports bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will receive a $1,000 first bet to use on either game, receiving a second chance in bonus bets if the initial wager loses.

Boston will head to the Wells Fargo Center to face a 76ers squad that took it to the Celtics on the road in Game 5. In the later game, the Phoenix Suns will hope that the home team prevails for the sixth time in their series as they welcome the Denver Nuggets to town. Our BetMGM bonus code will unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer for you to use on any betting market in either game tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Get $1K First Bet for NBA Playoffs

When it comes to new user promos, most legal online sportsbooks either offer a guaranteed return in bonus bets or a fully-backed first bet that comes with a second chance. This BetMGM bonus code offer fits into the latter category, offering up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on other games if the initial wager loses.

The oddsmakers have installed the two teams leading their series, the 76ers and Nuggets, as the underdogs on Thursday night. The Sixers are a 2.5-point underdog at home, while the Nuggets are also a 2.5-point underdog, albeit on the road. With this offer from BetMGM, you can wager on any betting market, including money line, point spread, total points and player markets.

Once you've placed your first bet, you'll have access to in-app promos and odds boosts. For example, if you opt-into the KG Big Ticket Boost, you'll get Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, Jaylen Brown to score 25+ points and the Celtics to win at +500 odds. You could also get the Suns to win, Devin Booker to score 30+ points and Kevin Durant to score 30+ points at +280 odds.

What Will the Celtics Get from Tatum and Brown?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 60 points in Game 5, but you'd be forgiven if you felt like it was a hollow 60-point performance. Tatum's woes from distance continued in Game 5, as he connected on just three of 11 attempts from beyond the arc (27.3%). Over his last four games in this series, he's shot just 7-31 (22.6%) from downtown.

As for Brown, he shot 56.3% from the field, including 3-6 from distance (50.0%). The real question surrounding Brown is why he hasn't shot more, especially given the fact that he's hit 57.1% of his shots in this series, including 42.9% of his shots from beyond the arc. One potential concern entering Game 6 is whether he'll rebound from the free throw line. After hitting his first 15 shots from the charity stripe through three games, he went 0-2 on free throws in Game 4 and 3-8 in Game 5. In order to force Game 7, Tatum and Brown will need to be on their game.

Booker and Durant Can Force Game 7

It's amazing what a difference home-court advantage can make for a team, but it's been one of the determining factors in the Nuggets-Suns series. Denver looked unstoppable through the first two games of this series, while Phoenix flipped the series on its head with two-consecutive home wins in Games 3 and 4. Poised to take a 3-2 lead and earn the first road win of the series, the Suns' supporting cast had their fair share of struggles in a 118-102 loss.

So much of Phoenix's potential success on Thursday night will come down to the dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Booker has scored a least 27 points in each game this series and is averaging 34.6 points per game on 60.0% shooting from the field and 57.1% from deep. Durant failed to hit a shot from beyond the arc in Game 5, but his scoring in this series has been strong (30.8 points per game) despite his struggles from distance (22.2%). If Booker and Durant can channel the home-court energy, they could force Game 7 back in Denver.

