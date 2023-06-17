Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Saturday's MLB slate and the U.S. Open will provide sports bettors a ton of choices to use the latest BetMGM bonus code offer. Any player who signs up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on any betting market.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The U.S. Open continues this weekend, while Major League Baseball has double-digit games on the docket. If you register with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK, you will earn a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Baseball fans have plenty of games to look forward to this weekend. The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers will clash on Saturday in a meeting of two of the best teams in the American League. In the National League, Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69 ERA, 65 SO) will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves against Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA, 42 SO) and the Colorado Rockies.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for any MLB game or the U.S. Open.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Grab $1K MLB, U.S. Open Bet

It's important to note that this $1,000 first-bet offer will provide new players with two chances to earn their first win with the sportsbook. A winning first bet will earn you a cash profit, while BetMGM will also return your initial stake. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get five equal bonus bets, which you can use on other games in Major League Baseball, as well as events like the U.S. Open.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Tampa Bay Rays to win on the road against the San Diego Padres, you will either pick up cash winnings or get back five $20 bonus bets to use on other games. You could instead wager $500 on Jon Rahm to finish in the Top-5 of the U.S. Open.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Any bettor who registers via our links will lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for any MLB game or the U.S. Open. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK

Enter the necessary information to confirm your identity

Pick any of the available deposit methods

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more

Choose any betting market in any game

Place a wager of up to $1,000 on any market

If your first bet wins, you will earn a cash profit. You will also receive your stake back. However, if your bet loses, you will receive five equal bonus bets to use on other games this weekend.

In-App Promos and Odds Boosts

BetMGM routinely offers some of the best in-app promos of any legal online sportsbook. This includes same-game parlay insurance offers for big events and tournaments. If exactly one leg of of a qualifying same-game parlay wager loses, BetMGM will refund a player's stake in bonus bets.

Another thing to check out after signing up is the vast array of odds boosts that BetMGM offers. Selecting any sports league's tab where games are actively being played will reveal enhanced odds markets above the day's games. Clicking on the MLB tab, for example, will pull a number of odds boosts for games taking place today. If you choose a specific matchup, you'll find even more boosts.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any game this weekend when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.