BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Secure $1,500 College Football First-Bet Offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Today's college football games present bettors with the perfect chance to take advantage of the new BetMGM bonus code offer and lock-in a first-bet offer of up to $1,500. Simply sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first cash wager settles as a loss.

This BetMGM bonus code offer can be applied to any betting market in the college football game of your choice. This new user promo will come with a first-bet of up to $1,500 that will convey up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your wager loses.

Ohio State will play host to Maryland in one of the first games of the day, while Texas will host Oklahoma. In the mid-afternoon window, top-ranked Georgia will host No. 20 Kentucky in a high-stakes battle. In prime time, Notre Dame will be on the road as they take on Louisville.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any college football game.

BetMGM's new user offer is the largest of its kind. While some other sportsbooks offer a fully-backed first bet, BetMGM's $1,500 maximum backing is the highest threshold in the industry. As part of this offer, you can choose any betting market in any game.

That means you could throw down $200 on Georgia to win at home or $1,000 on USC to cover the spread against Arizona. If your bet were to lose, BetMGM would issue five bonus bets to your account. You would receive five $40 bonus bets if your Georgia wager loses or five $200 bonus bets if the USC bet settles as a loss.

Signing up for a BetMGM account is really simple and will only take a couple minutes of your time. You won't even need to enter a bonus code, as our links will unlock the promo instantly.

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account
  2. Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Complete the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and birthdate
  4. Create a password for your account
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Add $10 or more to your account
  7. Wager up to $1,500 on any market in the college football game of your choice
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023

Remember, you will walk away with either a cash profit in a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. The bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on other college football games and more.

College Football Parlay Insurance Token

All BetMGM users will also have access to a special in-app promo for college football. The CFB parlay insurance token offer will issue a parlay insurance token to your account. If your 3+ leg college football parlay bet settles as a loss, you'll get back up to $10 as a bonus bet that you can use to bet on another game.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,500 bonus bet for any college football game this weekend.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

