BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any MLB game this weekend.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A huge MLB weekend begins today and you can secure a mega offer with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK. Signing up with BetMGM will secure a $1,000 first-bet offer, which will either earn you a cash profit with a win or five bonus bets to use on other games with a loss.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will earn a $1,000 first-bet offer. This offer can be applied to the MLB game of your choice this weekend.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers will square off in a battle of division winners on Saturday afternoon. Bobby Miller will be on the mound for Los Angeles. He's 5-1 this season with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts. Dane Dunning will get start at home for the Rangers. He's 8-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for this weekend's MLB games.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Secure $1K Weekend MLB Bet

There are quite a few huge matchups set for Saturday. While the Dodgers and Rangers go head-to-head, an AL East showdown will be taking place at Tropicana Field. The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles enter this game tied atop the division. Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.56 ERA, 107 strikeouts) will get the nod for Tampa. He'll be opposed by Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 60 strikeouts).

You can wager on any betting market as part of this offer from BetMGM. That means you could potentially wager $500 on the Arizona Diamondbacks to beat the Cincinnati Reds or the Kevin Gausman to throw over 8.5 strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners. If your bet loses, you'd secure five $100 bonus bets, which would be eligible to be played on other betting markets in the games of your choice.

Sign Up With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Players who want to snag a $1,000 first-bet offer can do so by registering for a BetMGM account. Complete the steps below to sign up today:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for Any MLB Game Sign-Up Process Register for a BetMGM account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, address, phone number, email address and date of birth Create a new password for your account Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add at least $10 to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any market in the MLB game of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified July 22, 2023

If your first cash wager wins, BetMGM will credit your account with a cash profit and your stake. However, if your bet loses, you'll earn five equal bonus bets, which can be applied to games in any league.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Insurance Promo

One of the best in-app promos BetMGM offers is the MLB same-game parlay insurance offer. In order to qualify, your same-game parlay must be comprised solely of MLB markets from the same game. The bet must consist of at least four legs and no more than 10. The minimum odds for this promo are +400. If exactly one leg of the SGP loses, you'll get back up to $25 in bonus bets.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK by signing up for a new account.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.