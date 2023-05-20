Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A huge boxing match will take place on Saturday night and BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a new user offer that comes with two chances to win. Sign up with our BetMGM bonus code to earn a $1,000 first bet, which you can use on the undisputed lightweight championship bout between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you want to secure two opportunities to earn your first win with BetMGM, you'll need to register for an account ahead of Haney-Lomachenko. Our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock a $1,000 first bet that will return bonus bets if your initial bet settles as a loss.

Saturday's main event features a massive showdown for the undisputed lightweight championship. Devin Haney will put his title on the line as he faces Vasiliy Lomachenko. It's been nine years since Lomachenko won his first of three world titles, and just seven months since returning to the ring following a stretch when he served in the Ukrainian military. You can bet on either fighter to win or wager on another market with this offer.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to earn a $1,000 first-bet offer for Haney-Lomachenko.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Secures $1K Bet for Haney-Lomachenko

New players who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will lock-in a $1,000 bet for the Haney-Lomachenko bout on Saturday night. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Given that Haney enters this bout as the champion, as well as the fact that he's 29-0 with 15 knockouts, the oddsmakers have listed Haney as the favorite in this bout. If you want to bet on the 2-way market of Haney to win, you can get him at -250 odds. Getting Haney to win via the 3-way result will come at -225 odds. If you take Haney to win at -250 and you wager the full $1,000, you will earn $400 in cash winnings, while BetMGM will refund your $1,000 wager as five $200 bonus bets.

There are quite a few other markets to take advantage of. You can get Haney to win by KO/TO/DQ at +600 odds or get Lomachenko to win by KO/KO/DQ at +700 odds. If you think the bout will end in less than four rounds, you can get in on the action at +1400 odds. If you really want to bet on a long-shot, you can get Haney to win within 60 seconds at +20000 odds or Lomachenko to win in the same timeframe at the same +20000 odds.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Signing up with BetMGM will only take a few minutes to complete. We've put together a step-by-step registration process to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for Haney-Lomachenko. Complete the steps below to become a BetMGM players and wager on the fight:

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK

Provide your full legal name, residential address, phone number and birthdate

Choose online banking or another deposit method

Make a deposit of at least $10

Navigate to the Haney-Lomachenko bout

Place a wager of up to $1,000

If your first bet loses, you will secure five bonus bets of equal value to use on other games. However, you'll secure your first bet back along with cash profit if your bet settles as a win.

One-Game Parlay Promo Offers Bonus Bets Back

BetMGM has three in-app promos that all offer the chance to get back bonus bets if your qualifying bet settles as a loss due to exactly one leg losing. This promo is available for use on any NBA, NHL or MLB game.

In order to qualifying for the one-game parlay promo, you'll need to opt-into the offer and build a one-game parlay with final odds of +400 or longer. The bet can consist of up to 10 legs from the same game game. If exactly one leg of the bet loses, you can get back up to $25 in bonus bets, which you can use on other games.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for Haney-Lomachenko.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.